“Being beaten by Max must have hurt him”- Former world champion wonders how Lewis Hamilton will approach the 2022 season after losing the 2021 title

Lewis Hamilton went through a massive heartbreak when he lost the 2021 title in the final lap of the final race of 2021.

Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. While throughout the race Verstappen was struggling to overtake Hamilton, it all worked out for him in the last lap.

Following an unfortunate set of events, Verstappen comfortably overtook Hamilton and win his maiden title. The controversial Abu Dhabi GP has been in the spotlight since the chequered flag almost two months ago.

Ever since the race, the British racing driver went radio silent until recently. Throughout the period, many were speculating whether or not Hamilton will return to the sport. However, Mercedes recently quashed those speculations by naming him on the schedule for the team’s upcoming car launch.

How will Lewis Hamilton approach 2022?

Ahead of the 2022 season, former world champion Jacques Villeneuve is curious to know how Hamilton will approach the 2022 championship.

“Lewis was beaten by Max and that must have hurt him. Verstappen never gave up and always performed at the top of his game. Hamilton knows that. The psychological blow of having your championship taken away from you is tough, too,” he said.

“So who knows how Hamilton will return. Is he tired of it or is he even more determined?”

Furthermore, Villeneuve believes that the title battle will continue between the Mercedes and Red bull in 2022 as well, despite the new regulations.

“The strongest strength Mercedes have is the engine,” the 1997 World Champion said.

“It was also stronger than the Honda engine last year, and the new rules don’t really change anything in that area. Therefore they keep the advantage on that part. In addition, Lewis always knows how to adapt very quickly to new rules.”

“What is certain is that under these circumstances, Adrian Newey [Red Bull’s Chief Technical Officer] is the best, and so I expect a fight with Red Bull. ”

