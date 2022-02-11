“I don’t take it personally because they’re actually talking about themselves”- Lewis Hamilton slams Nico Rosberg for favoring Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton slammed his former rival Nico Rosberg who claimed that Max Verstappen is a better driver back in 2019.

Lewis Hamilton lost the 2021 championship to Max Verstappen as a result of the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP. Both the title contenders entered the final race of the season level on points.

However, following an unfortunate set of events, Verstappen comfortably passed through his rival in the final lap and claimed his maiden title.

Since then, the controversial race of the Abu Dhabi GP has been criticised. Many have even called for the resignation of the race director Michael Masi as his decision had a direct impact on the race.

Recently, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said, “Losing the title on the last lap like that, it’s just hard to accept. I respect him more than before for the way he managed to do it. We had a few words on the podium, he was really struggling [to comprehend the situation].”

In 2019, Nico Rosberg claimed that Verstappen was a better driver in his youtube channel. He said, “If they were to drive the same car, I think Verstappen would be in front of Hamilton in the championship right now. Although this weekend’s lower score [of Hamilton] also has to do with that.”