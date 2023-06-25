Who is Carlos Sainz’s Alleged New Model Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson?

Weeks after the break-up with Isabel Hernaez, Carlos Sainz was recently spotted with a new woman. The Ferrari driver who’s currently in Milan, was recently seen together with Rebecca Donaldson, a model based in Scotland.

Advertisement

As per a video where the duo was seen, Donaldson was following the Ferrari star closely as they were walking down the street in Italy. This has come when fans are yet to get over Sainz and Hernaez.

Advertisement

Sainz and Hernaez were in the news recently over their breakup. The duo had a long and discreet relationship of seven years and had been one of the most noticeable pairs on the paddock.

After a reported cheating scandal, the Ferrari driver and his ex-partner are believed to have parted ways. Now, as the Spanish driver is seen with someone new as per Matthew J Thompson’s Twitter post, fans can’t help but anticipate the new F1 wag on the grid.

Who is Rebecca Donaldson?

Donaldson is a renowned model based in Scotland. As per Hollywoodlife, she is managed by M+P models and is listed with a height of 5’7″. Apart from Scotland, she has also worked in London, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Furthermore, her social media portrays that she is an athleisure model and is a model sponsored by Muse Activewear. However, she has also been famous recently for her dating links.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realMJThompson/status/1672936154855768066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Notably, the Scottish model was regarded as a date of the American media personality Scott Disick. Disick, interestingly, on the other hand, had long been known for his association with Kourtney Kardashian.

Carlos Sainz’s cheating scandal

As per multiple reports, the Ferrari driver was found to be cheating on his longtime girlfriend Hernaez. The reports said the star driver was seen with Mia Brown, a model based in London.

Brown and Sainz were believed to have been together in Monaco during the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. Astonishingly, the 28-year-old already hinted about their rift much earlier.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CtwmqpnNzOL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While addressing the crowd during a Ferrari fan event, the former McLaren man said, “When I’m at home I take time to spend with my family, my dog, my girlfriend if I have one.”

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see if Rebecca Donaldson is seen in and around the paddock with Carlos Sainz in the upcoming races, in a similar fashion to Isabel Hernaez.