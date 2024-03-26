“Best That’s Ever Held a Gun”: Hollywood Firearms Expert Hails Lewis Hamilton’s Surprising Natural Skills

There are not many things Lewis Hamilton hesitates to try outside of the F1 world. Be it fashion or traveling to unique destinations and music, the seven-time champion does it all. One such surprising skill he possesses is handling a gun! Hollywood Firearms expert Taran Butler revealed this anecdote on the Rock Sugar Magic podcast about how he feels Hamilton is the best to ever hold a gun!

Advertisement

As quoted by user Stefanie on Twitter (now X), Butler said, “Lewis Hamilton, He is literally like an A-class level.” When the host asked him if the Briton ever shot before, he said, “He never shot before”.

Butler narrated how Hamilton told him that he once shot a rifle in the snow somewhere, to which the firearms expert told him that it doesn’t count. So under his supervision, when the Mercedes driver did some shooting, Butler was quite impressed with the 39-year-old.

Advertisement

Butler told on the podcast, “He is just unreal. If I had him more often he would… he is the best that ever held the gun”. It is quite insane to even imagine Hamilton having an interest in guns and firearms. Butler feels the 39-year-old has a natural knack for it. So, one would wonder if Hamilton would actively pursue shooting as a hobby moving forward.

Why doesn’t Lewis Hamilton indulge in shooting more often?

Back in 2015, Lewis Hamilton got caught with some bad timing when he indulged in some shooting at a range. According to FormulaPassion, one of his friends posted the video on his socials. However, that video caused an uproar of controversy.

The reason was that during that period a gunman had opened fire on a passenger train from Amsterdam to France. So, when fans saw Hamilton’s machine gun video, they did not take it too kindly. While the Mercedes driver ignored the trolling, Niki Lauda, who was the non-executive director of the team, asked the 39-year-old to delete the footage.

Lauda reasoned, “I know Lewis well and know that he means well. But I’ll ask him to remove the video from the internet.” The three-time champion highlighted how Hamilton had become a rock star, so he had an image to protect. Lauda then added, “At the same time you also have to see what is happening in the world.”