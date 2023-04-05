Bets Placed on Toto Wolff as F1 Rival Challenges 6FT 5 Mercedes Boss to “Little Boxing Match”

F1 is never short of drama. There’s always something that makes you raise your eyebrows and double-take at what’s happening. And so, Zak Brown challenged the Mercedes behemoth Toto Wolff for a boxing match in Las Vegas.

Adding to the hype around the Las Vegas GP debuting this season, Brown has called the biggest man in the team principal group to put on his gloves. He also wants to race Red Bull’s Christian Horner in an attempt to revisit their rivalry from their golden days.

Gym sesh ft. Boss pic.twitter.com/daJCy63fW6 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 21, 2023

Brown also claims to have spoken to both of them about his challenge. “We were talking about racing Christian in Silverstone, because I used to race against Christian.”

With Wolff? Just a quick spar in Sin City. “When we go Vegas, what’s Vegas known for? Little boxing match? I’m ready.” While the public hasn’t received the thumbs up from either Wolff or Horner, the idea of a face-off between the team bosses sounds like one fans are willing to bring their money for.

Not only is the Mercedes maestro physically strong, but Wolff also prides himself on his mental capacity as well. And that pride comes from knowing when to seek help. The definition of ‘Being a Man’ is knowing how to be the best version of yourself.

Now, putting his mental as well as physical attributes down on paper against Zak Brown immediately takes away any excitement of an equal match. Yet, it will be fun to see the McLaren Boss use his weight against Toto’s length, and might just make for a good boxing match.

Mercedes Man the clear favorite

The idea of Brown battling with Wolff has piqued the interests of many. The clear winner, according to the majority, would be Wolff- who not only has the height advantage on Brown but is also much stronger.

Nah Toto would deck him https://t.co/J1c9CutWzr — ABR48 (@ABR48YT) April 4, 2023

Wallets were brought out as fans placed bets on their champion. Brown’s idea clearly backfired on him, as he gets warned of the reality of the situation.

Is Zak Brown sure he wanna challenge Toto for a boxing match???😂😂😂 it look like he can throw a TKO with his first punch 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/avCDYLfeYw pic.twitter.com/jBToOWftEF — Benjamin (@cescbenjamin) April 4, 2023

Toto has him on fitness and reach. I would love to see it. 😂 https://t.co/wavvoxkdrN — Tasha (@t4sh4___) April 4, 2023

The netflix fodder is getting out of hand but Zak.. Are you sure about that??? https://t.co/cMvfhq9c5n pic.twitter.com/HqGPc6pYHk — Marion (@PaddockGirl_44) April 4, 2023

Winner of Zak Brown VS Toto Wolff: Resigns as CEO of their F1 Team#F1 pic.twitter.com/cimg7CxYxM — Rory 🇮🇪 (@RoryTalksF1) April 4, 2023

The man has been warned by fans and should be warned by Wolff himself. As the two get ready for this apparent face-off, surely it will be something worth tuning into.

Although it looks like Toto Wolff can take on any of the bosses on the paddock. His immense dedication to his body and mind not only makes him a lethal Team Principal but also a deadly match-up in any combat sport. For now, the Vegas race already has so much more drama around it than the actual race that a boxing bout between two rival bosses doesn’t seem like a far-fetched scenario.