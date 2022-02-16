“I’m sure there is something like that in the works already. I’m sure there is”- Tom Holland hints at a future collab with the McLaren star Lando Norris

Tom Holland is a massive of Lando Norris and he recently hinted that he might do a Twitch collab with the latter in the future.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland who plays Spiderman is a huge F1 fan and, in particular, a fan of Lando Norris.

Promoting his upcoming movie, Uncharted(based on a game of the same name), Holland hinted that he might do a collaboration of the two of them playing the game. Holland said, “I’m sure there is something like that in the works already. I’m sure there is.”

He further started talking about what a big F1 fan he is and his recent meet up with Lewis Hamilton in LA. The actor said, “I had dinner with Lewis in LA. I think he is out there training and getting ready for the new season.”

“I’m always so interested to sit down with him and talk to him about his world, his job. What he has to go through to be the best and to push himself to the limits.”

“He really is an inspiration, that guy. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone with a work ethic quite like him. Also, the way he handled what happened at the end of the season, he lost with such grace, and he was a real role model.”

Tom Holland and Lando Norris have almost similar traits

Both Holland and Norris have a huge fan base. McLaren has even raised the hopes of his fans by signing a long-term deal with his team.

Having spent three years with the team, Norris made it clear that this is where he wants to be. The reaction he got from his fan base was huge as well with one of the users saying “the future is bright, the future is papaya.”

Fans have also not hesitated to point out some comedic similarities between their favourite actor and F1 driver. Even both the stars have not kept it a secret. recently, Norris recreated Holland’s infamous pants-less video interview when accepting the BRDC trophy last month.

Even McLaren has been involved in it. During the last year’s Monaco GP, the team played the Spiderman theme tune out when the actor walked past their garage.

