F1 Could Lose ‘Pinnacle of Motorsport’ Tag to F2 as Ambitious 2026 Regulation Threatens Supremacy

The 2026 regulations change will not only introduce new sustainable power units to F1 but also a shift in the chassis’ aerodynamics. It is the introduction of active aerodynamics to the cars, which consists of movable parts on the front and rear wings. However, the current sentiments about this change suggest that it may deteriorate F1’s status as the ‘pinnacle of motorsport’, in terms of the overall performance efficiency and speed of the cars.

The FIA is introducing active aerodynamics to help closer racing and better overtaking down the straights. Although, it could have a side effect of the cars being a lot slower in the corners due to lower downforce. Besides, some drivers and teams have even raised concerns about how the cars could be too fast on the straights.

During some of the simulations earlier this year, there were reports that the 2026 cars could have slower lap times than Formula 2 cars. This concern makes sense as the cornering speed due to the higher downforce on an F1 car is what separates Formula 1 from other categories such as F2 and even the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

The Race’s Scott Mitchell-Malm refers to this issue as a “mismatch in the cornering and straight-line speeds”. While he addressed that the 2026 cars’ lap times may not necessarily be slower than F2, its current advantage could be reduced significantly.

FIA’s single-seater director, Nikolas Tombazis is aware of these concerns. He acknowledged that the fears about active aerodynamics slowing down the cars are “accurate”. However, he remains optimistic about finding resolutions to these issues, as the regulations evolve.

F1 team bosses can’t seem to agree upon the scope of changes in the 2026 regulations

The World Council of the FIA has not given final approval to the 2026 regulations. This will provide teams with an opportunity to push for changes. Tombazis has assured that the teams will be allowed to have a say in the final regulations. He believes that increasing the downforce of the new cars will be straightforward, and the goal is to ensure that performance remains high.

F1 team principals are voicing their opinions about the same. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Alpine boss Bruno Famin argue that big changes to the engine regulations are unlikely at this stage since teams have already started developing their 2026 cars. However, they believe that there might still be a way to make adjustments to the chassis regulations.

On the other hand, Red Bull’s Christian Horner believes that it’s never too late to make the right call. He urged the FIA to be flexible and open to changes based on the data teams are gathering from their simulations.

️ | Christian Horner on 2026 ‘Frankenstein cars’ forewarning: “FIA have been collaborating with the teams.” “We’ve been quite vocal, even a year or two ago, about some of the issues, which have been listened to and have been taken on board. So, there’s been solid progress, I… pic.twitter.com/jjiD4Kbgzz — RBR News (@redbulletin) April 29, 2024

And so, the coming months will be crucial for Formula 1 as teams and the FIA work together to finalize the new regulations. The goal, hopefully, should be to make sure that Formula 1 remains the pinnacle of motorsport.