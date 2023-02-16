Drive To Survive Season 5: How Many Episodes Will Be There in 2023 Edition of DTS And What Will They Disclose?

On Friday, Netflix released the trailer for the new season of Drive To Survive (DTS). The show is famous for extensively covering the behind-the-scenes of the previous Formula 1 calendar.

It also blends the fans into the right mood right ahead of the new season, as the 2023 F1 schedule will kickstart in less than three weeks. So, F1’s docu-series is a highly viewed show and is currently working for the OTT platform.

The new trailer has given a brief insight into what kind of narrative the show will hold. Nevertheless, with the long off-season finally ending, the DTS is a much-required warm-up for the fans.

Drive To Survive Season 5: How many episodes the new season will have?

After the show’s trailer was released, F1, on their social media, released the name of the episodes. So here’s a short description of all the episodes with what they could consist of.

While all the episodes in the past have put in different races and moments randomly to give a better cinematic experience, every episode does consist of a subject, and that’s what the names of the episodes are currently signifying.

Episode 1: The New Dawn

This episode could possibly revolve around Ferrari’s upward trajectory in F1, as the poster shows. It could also revolve around Ferrari’s initial impact in the season and how Charles Leclerc appeared as a title contender.

Episode 2: Bounce Back

The second poster displays a dejected Toto Wolff. This could possibly be around Mercedes’s 2022 season, where they had to see a long struggle right after an eight-year-long dominance.

But they had a saving grace within the last season. Even after the underwhelming start, Lewis Hamilton bagged nine podiums, whereas George Russell won a Grand Prix in Brazil and stood P4 in the drivers’ standings.

Thus, it would be about how Mercedes managed to get a respectable P3 in the constructors’ championship and now aspiring to be back at the top again in 2023.

Episode 3: Like Father, Like Son

The poster of the episode gives away the entire gist. It’s apparent by the poster that it would be about Mick Schumacher and could have bits of Michael Schumacher’s old footage.

Episode 4: Matter of Principal

This episode with a Ferrari poster and with that name is conspicuously hinting it could be about the last days of Mattia Binotto and how it spiralled to his exit from the team that he served for years.

Episode 5: Hot Seat

This episode sees Sergio Perez in the poster, and it could possibly show off his dissatisfaction and psyche as the deputy to Max Verstappen. Also, it could have some moments from the Brazilian Grand Prix, where his teammate didn’t help him to go for his desired championship finish.

Episode 6: Pardon My French

The Alpine saga was one of the biggest moments in 2022. This episode ideally would show Fernando Alonso’s controversial exit from the French team and how he signed for Aston Martin.

It could also involve Oscar Piastri’s not accepting Alpine’s offer and accepting a role at McLaren, which led to a clash between the two F1 sides last year.

Episode 7: Nice Guys Finish Last

A Daniel Ricciardo on the poster for this episode only hints at the Australian race driver getting axed from McLaren for the 2023 seat. He is now taking a sabbatical and the third driver role at Red Bull.

Episode 8: Alpha Male

The name only gives it away. This could be about the changing dynamics of AlphaTauri in the past season with Pierre Galsy leaving Red Bull’s system. It also could be about the healthy competition between Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda amidst their wholesome friendship.

Episode 9: Over The Limit

The penultimate episode of the season could be about Red Bull pushing for the title after the summer break and overwhelming Ferrari with their dominance.

Episode 10: End of the Road

With Red Bull probably extensively covered on their road to the title, the last episode of the season could be about Mercedes slowly catching up. Moreover, it could give a peek inside how Ferrari is looking to reshape for the next season.

