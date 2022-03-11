“Better this week than next”- Daniel Ricciardo tests Covid positive ahead of the 2022 season

Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the 2022 season which is scheduled to start next week.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo has tested Covid-19 positive ahead of the 2022 season. Earlier he called in sick and missed the practise sessions in Bahrain.

Ricciardo’s teammate Lando Norris ran through the track for testing instead of him and even stood alone during the 2022 opening photoshoot.

Initially, the Australian had tested negative for the virus. But on the second day of testing in Bahrain, McLaren revealed that he was tested again and has now returned a positive report.

Ricciardo is currently isolated and is already feeling better. Therefore, the team said he will be released in time for next weekend’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver himself announced his illness and said that it is better to have it this week than next.

Daniel Ricciardo is focused on next week

Furthermore, he also appreciated the team and Norris for backing him up in his absence. Norris has been serving the driver duties on the opening two days of the testing all alone.

Ricciardo said, “Unfortunate to miss the test, but I’m starting to feel better. I’ll stay isolated and just focus on next weekend. Big thanks to Lando & McLaren for the heavy lifting, I owe you some beers (milk for Lando).”

“Appreciate the good wishes from everyone as well.”

Following the news of Ricciardo’s health, fans flocked over the internet to wish him well and a quick return to the 2022 championship. The Australian would be looking forward to making his mark in the sport this season after going through a tough debut season with the team in 2021.

McLaren is facing a tough time at the practice runs in Bahrain. The team struggled with brake issues and managed just over 100 laps in total.

