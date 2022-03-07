“Everyone had to live with that”- Alfa Romeo and McLaren are being asked to forego their weight advantage ahead of the 2022 season

Only Alfa Romeo and McLaren had managed to stick to the 795kg weight limit that was initially put up by the FIA.

There have been a lot of reports on how the 2022 technical regulations have made the new cars weigh heavier than the limit. Most of the teams were facing the overweight issue with only Alfa Romeo and McLaren as an exception.

Furthermore, the word around the paddock was that the Red Bull is facing more trouble with the weight than the others. The teams had requested the FIA to increase the weight.

If FIA agrees, both McLaren and Alfa Romeo will have to let go of their advantage. Swiss F1 journalist Roger Benoit had pointed out that all the team had known about the 795 kgs limit for months.

“Everyone had to live with that. And nobody complained. But by the three days of testing in Barcelona, many teams suddenly realised they were overweight. And hardly anyone simply wants to lose weight,” he said.

Alfa Romeo, McLaren are not in favour

The teams struggling with the weight have asked the FIA to increase the limit by 5 kgs taking it to 800 kgs. However, Alfa Romeo and McLaren have shown resistance to this request.

“These two teams had built their new cars in a way that wouldn’t force them to go on a diet. Now they are being asked to forgo the advantage,” Benoit added.

It would be a joke if #F1 were to change minimum weight for 2022 because teams are overweight. Alfa did it and it should be awarded for it. The rest can invest in getting the weight down or develop around it and be more careful next year. It’s that simple. https://t.co/wgZtpEEri6 — Toni Sokolov (@tonisokolov1011) February 28, 2022

Red Bull’s Christian Horner said, “We need to increase the total weight of the cars for the benefit of the sport.” Benoit claims the FIA has the ability to veto a late rule change despite the request of a majority of teams.

FIA has increased the weight by 3kgs only

The Motorsport reported that the FIA has decided to increase the weight by 3kgs after receiving requests from nine out of ten teams. An official announcement on the same will be done in Bahrain.

Each kilo of the 3 kilograms that have been granted has an explanation. One kilo due to the weight of the 4 tires/rims which are heavier than expected from the initial prototypes.

The second kilo for the wheel covers. Initially, the wheel covers were not included in the weight calculation. And lastly, the third kilo for the reinforcements requested by the car bottoms after some problems that emerged in Spain.

