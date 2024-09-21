Bid for Fernando Alonso’s Signed McLaren Gloves Reaches $2,300 at Sergio Perez’s Charity Auction

Sergio Perez launched his own charity, The Checo Perez Foundation, back in 2012. He set up this charity in his hometown of Guadalajara with the aim “to help strengthen vulnerable groups”, especially children. Fernando Alonso is now the latest driver to help raise funds for Perez’s charity.

His signed McLaren gloves from 2016 reached a bid of 45,000 Mexican Pesos [$2,300]. This bid originally started at 15,000 Mexican Pesos [$772]. Fans wanting Alonso‘s McLaren gloves from 2016 have until 1:00 PM local time on September 22 to submit their bids. And it is not just the Spaniard who donated his gloves.

Valtteri Bottas donated his signed racing gloves from his 2019 season with Mercedes. Similarly to Alonso’s, the Finnish driver’s gloves also received bids over $2,300.

Daniel Ricciardo also decided to support Perez’s charity by donating his signed Renault racing gloves from 2019. The bidding on Ricciardo’s gloves went in excess of $2,500.

As per the post, all funds received from this auction will be allocated to “the various social welfare programs that will benefit more than 100 boys and girls in vulnerable conditions of the Checo Perez Foundation”. Perez is proud to have helped several children in need via his charity. He once stated in a feature with Red Bull Racing,