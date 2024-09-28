Bid Starts at $780 as Felipe Massa Donates Racing Gloves for Sergio Perez’s Charity Auction

Felipe Massa becomes the latest driver to join Sergio Perez’s charitable initiative. The Brazilian driver donated a pair of signed gloves from the 2016 season to the Checo Perez Foundation. Massa drove for Williams Racing in 2016.

The bid for the gloves started at $780 [15000 Mexican Pesos]. The updates on the bids will be announced via the Instagram stories of the charity’s Instagram account and in the comment section of the uploaded reel. No official bids have been made as of yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fundación Checo Pérez A.C. (@fundacionchecoperez)

According to the charity’s social media account, “All funds raised will be allocated for the various social welfare programs that will benefit more than 100 boys and girls in vulnerable conditions of the Checo Perez Foundation.”

The auction will end on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 13:00 hours local time. Interested parties can send the bids via DM on Instagram. The buyer will have to pay from his pocket for the shipping of Massa’s gloves.

2016 was Massa’s penultimate season in F1. The Brazilian partnered with Valtteri Bottas at Williams and pushed the team to P5 in the Constructors’ championship. Massa scored 53 points compared to Bottas’ 85 but managed to put in a few decent performances.

Massa started the season strong with P5 finishes in Australia and Russia, but the in-season car development took the car away from him. Bottas had a similar trajectory where the first quarter of the season was linked with excellent results and then the performance dropped off.

Regardless, Massa’s former teammate Bottas also donated a pair of gloves to the Checo Perez Foundation. Bottas’ gloves were sold for $2283 [45000 Mexican Pesos]. Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso were the other drivers who donated the gloves that the foundation recently auctioned.