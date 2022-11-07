“Big day, big day”: Daniel Ricciardo finally gets to watch his first Buffalo Bills game

Daniel Ricciardo, over the years, has immersed himself in American culture. So much so that every US Grand Prix is like a festival for him, and his cowboy beard is always awaited during that time.

Besides loving the Austin life, Ricciardo also got into the American sporting culture. Only a couple of years ago, the Australian race driver regularly started watching NFL.

Soon enough, he started supporting Buffalo Bulls. He claims fans’ attitude and behaviour reminded him of his friends back in Australia, and he sees a home in that team. Ricciardo admits his love for NFL and Bills has only grown since then.

Daniel Ricciardo finally gets to watch his favourite NFL side

After the Mexican Grand Prix, several F1 drivers stayed in the US before the Brazilian Grand Prix. Many were even involved in the Las Vegas Grand Prix track inauguration. Ricciardo is one of the drivers who decided to be in the US before he travels to Brazil this weekend.

This stay allowed him to watch his first Bills game at the MetLife stadium for the game against the New York Jets. The McLaren star also posted a video of him outside the stadium, where he was excited to watch his first Bills game live at the stadium.

Danny Ric attends his first-ever @BuffaloBills game! 🙌 Good luck to the Bills, and we hope you have fun DR 👊#F1 #NFL @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/31Aw2B9yQd — Formula 1 (@F1) November 6, 2022

Ricciardo, in 2019 also became friends with Bills’ star quarterback Josh Allen, and the duo were spotted together at the stadium. However, Ricciardo brought little luck for the Bills on Sunday, as they lost to the Jets. Though this is only the second defeat of the season for the Bills, they are leading the Easter division.

No Honey badger in F1 2023

Over the last two years, Ricciardo has struggled massively with McLaren. His only highlight with them is his Italian Grand Prix win in 2021. Since then, the Australian has only been inconsistent with the team.

Thus, it was inevitable that McLaren would break ties with him soon enough. And that’s what happened amidst the 2022 season. Mclaren told Ricciardo they’d replace him with his compatriot and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri.

With his sacking, Ricciardo has yet to announce his future with any F1 team. He was speculated with Haas, but that rumour soon saw the dust. Though, he is heavily linked with Mercedes as a reserve driver.

The 33-year-old doesn’t think staying away from the sport for a while is bad. So, he’s contemplating a sabbatical, but how smooth would his return be? That’s the biggest existential question to his career.

