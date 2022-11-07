F1 to invest $500 Million to make Las Vegas Grand Prix a year-round attraction for fans

F1 organised its first fan fest in Las Vegas on Saturday to kick off the racing down the Strip with the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. The event gave the fans a glimpse of how the event would go down at the track next year and their first experience with F1 cars for the first time.

But racing is not what the Las Vegas Strip is being reshaped for. CEO of Liberty Media, Greg Maffei revealed that the F1 base in Las Vegas will be one of the most spectacular facilities.

Formula 1 meets Las Vegas

Reports suggest that F1 will invest about $500 Million from the purchase of the 40-acre land to the construction of a four-story paddock building.

The big investment shows F1’s long-term commitment to Vegas as Maffei stated that the investment in Vegas will serve as a year-round attraction to the fans.

Paddock site set to be used for non-race events

F1 officials are building the massive paddock on one of the most glorious stretches of the road in the world but it won’t be just for racing events.

Currently, F1 has joined hands with Las Vegas for racing for the next three years. But the officials plan to expand the commitment and make it a permanent event.

Aside from racing, the massive investment of Liberty Media will also incorporate some non-race events year-round.

Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets range from $500-$10,000

The hype of the grand racing in Las Vegas is being heard all over the world. But the fans have been left to second guess their decision of whether or not they should purchase the tickets for the Las Vegas GP.

The insanely high ticket prices for the event have been in the news for quite some time. Many have even criticised F1 for not making the event affordable for the financially average F1 fans.

A 3-day general admission ticket at the Las Vegas GP is set to cost about $500 while grandstand tickets for the MSG Sphere are valued at $2,000.

East Harmon grandstand will cost $2,500 and the luxurious North Koval Hospitality will cost $8,000.

