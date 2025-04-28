“You Gotta Have Something To B*tch About”: Bills GM Brandon Beane Berates Buffalo Radio Show Host For Unwarranted Criticism

Many Buffalo Bills fans who watched the 2025 NFL Draft felt that their team loaded up on defense massively without doing much at the receiving position. One popular local Buffalo sports radio show even felt the need to criticize the front office for it. But to their surprise, the Bills’ GM Brandon Beane gave them a call to berate them for the unwarranted criticism.

The Bills did go all-in on defense during the draft. Their first five picks all came on the defensive side of the ball. By the end, they only selected two offensive players, with only one being a wide receiver that they got late in the seventh round. That’s why a local Bills radio show felt the need to call out the front office for not selecting an exciting wideout.

However, they probably didn’t know that the Bills’ GM was listening to the show. So, he decided to call in and referenced Josh Allen as a prime example of why their criticism was “stupid”.

“You guys were b*tching in 2018 about Josh Allen over Josh Rosen, and now you guys are b*tching that we don’t have a receiver. I don’t get it,” Beane stated.

He didn’t stop there, though. Beane came prepared with stats to show how the Bills have had massive success in the last few years with their offensive strategies. Especially when it comes to wide receivers.

“We just scored 30 points in a row for 8 straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn’t have receivers. But I don’t understand it now,” he started.

“You just saw us lead the league in points when you add all of the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So, you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs. How is this group not better than last year’s group?”

All of Beane’s points were good, and the radio hosts were dead silent while he explained them. They clearly didn’t know the depth of water that they were wading into, and they got eaten up like a shark snatching its prey.

“I get it you gotta have a show and have something to b*tch about, but b*tching about wide receivers is the dumbest argument I’ve heard.”

All in all, Beane didn’t hold back when he talked to the local Bills radio show, and he wasn’t afraid to use the b-word in the process. It’s probably not the best PR look for the GM, but sometimes it’s interesting to see a suit in the front office let their hair down and talk like they normally do.

Additionally, Beane was justified in going on the rant. Josh Allen just proved that he can make things work with above-average wide receivers. The Bills don’t need stars like Stefon Diggs at the position to succeed. All they need are Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Plus, they just signed Joshua Palmer to be their WR3. So, it’s not exactly an area of concern for them at the moment. Nor should it be.