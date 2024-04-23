Max Verstappen Doesn’t Find Much Zeal in Being Listed in Time’s Top 100 List: ”It’s Not Why I Do This”

Max Verstappen is on top of the F1 world and is enjoying life being at the pinnacle of the sport he loves. Consequently, the Dutchman doesn’t bother much about outside accolades. So, when he got to know about his recent honor of being included in Time’s list of 100 Most Influential People in the World, the three-time champion humbly downplayed it.

Verstappen is once again leading the F1 drivers’ championship standings this year and many expect to win his fourth consecutive World Championship. It will add to his legacy, making him an even bigger legend of the sport at the age of just 26 (27 when he potentially lifts the championship). But, that is all that Verstappen wants. Featuring in lists that don’t have any link to F1 doesn’t interest him.

In a conversation with Viaplay, the Red Bull driver said,

“It’s not why I do this. I’m here to race and these things come with it. It doesn’t change my life. It doesn’t make me a better person.”

Verstappen is proud of his achievements in the world of F1, and there are surely more to come. However, getting accolades for being one of the Most Influential People or one of the Highest Paid athletes may not add to his pride.

Why Max Verstappen was Included in Time’s Top 100 List

Max Verstappen has been the most dominant driver in F1 over the last three years. He won three consecutive Championships and has gone on to become the face of the sport, thanks to being on the top step of the podium practically in almost every race weekend.

Time took notice of this. On their website, Sean Gregory writes that no athlete has experienced as much victory as Verstappen has over the last year. In the 2023 F1 season, Verstappen won 19 out of 22 races; a feat previously unheard of in the world of F1.

The website says,

“Verstappen, who races under the Dutch flag, is so confident behind the wheel that during at least one race he’s been able to keep an eye on the screens around the track in order to watch the battle going on behind him”

The Dutchman’s dominance is not showing signs of stopping anytime soon. The 26-year-old, most recently, cruised to victory at the Chinese GP and will be looking to do the same in Miami in two weeks.

Currently, Verstappen stands at 58 race wins and has stitched two streaks of ten consecutive race wins since last year started. The way in which he has started the 2024 season, many expect the Red Bull driver to topple more records this year.