“I Got Honored by the King”: Lewis Hamilton Reflects on His 2024 Visit to Africa

Hamilton has visited Africa several times in the past, including in 2022, when he traveled to the continent just months after his heartbreaking championship loss in Abu Dhabi. This year, Hamilton returned to Africa during the summer break, and he immersed himself in its vibrant culture and gained a deeper appreciation for all it has to offer.

The seven-time World champion explained that his trip was different from the one he took in 2022. Previously, he traveled more like a tourist, but this year, he made the effort to learn more about its rich history and culture.

After visiting Senegal, Mozambique, and Morocco, Hamilton traveled to Benin, a West African country where he traced his ancestral roots. In an interview, the 39-year-old fondly reflected on the memories he created there and in the other African countries he visited during this trip. He revealed,

“I got honored by a King [in Benin] which is kind of cool.” 

The seven-time World Champion spoke about the King of Abomey, the ruler of the former Kingdom of Dahomey. Hamilton spent most of his time in the city of Abomey—now in complete ruins—but meeting royalty left a lasting impression on him. According to Nasuba.info,

“Upon his arrival, Hamilton was warmly welcomed by the King of Abomey, an encounter that made a strong impression & underlined the importance of this moment for the champion.” 

Hamilton’s 2024 Africa trip deepened his respect for the people of the continent. It also opened his eyes to the impact of a culture shaped by the torrid history its people have endured.

Hamilton leaves Africa with gratitude for life

Most African countries have a deep-rooted colonial past, and Hamilton explained that certain areas of the land still bear the marks of colonization by European superpowers like the UK, France, Spain, and Portugal. He highlighted the lasting negative impact of those times, which remains evident even today.

“Many of us are so lucky to live the way we do. We take so much for granted… Such a difficult time I think in the world. I think you need to be more intentional with what you do.” 

He described how kids don’t have proper access to education and sometimes have to walk over 10 kilometers to their nearest school. In hindsight, he felt grateful for the life he has led so far and the ones his godson, niece, and nephew have been able to lead.

