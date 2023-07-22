Brad Pitt Recreates Michael Schumacher’s ‘Attempt to Murder’ on Rubens Barrichello in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie

Lewis Hamilton‘s F1 movie starring Brad Pitt has been one of the most talked about topics around the paddock recently. Hopefully, it will garner even more attention after the Hungarian Grand Prix, as one of the shots revealed the recreation of one of the most intense battles in the history of F1. This was a battle after which Michael Schumacher was even accused of an ‘attempt to murder’ by his former teammate Rubens Barrichello at the 2010 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The movie’s shooting ensues over the race weekends while the F1 drivers prepare for the championship races. The ApexGP racing team in the movie, which is using a modified F2 car made to look like an F1 car, will star an aged retired racer Sonny Hayes(played by Brad Pitt). As revealed by Brad Pitt in an interview, Hayes has parted ways from racing but has returned to the track to mentor a young driver to achieve success.

There have been multiple speculations about the story being inspired by Nico Rosberg’s time with Michael Schumacher in Mercedes as a teammate. Now with the latest footage of the movie, the speculations seem to be accurate as the movie seems to be reenacting Schumacher’s squeeze on Barrichello in 2010 at the Hungaroring.

Michael Schumacher was accused of an ‘attempt to murder’

In 2010, Barrichello, driving the Williams, was in the battle against the 7-time world champion for the last point-giving spot. To defend his P10 position, Schumacher, driving the Mercedes only five laps away from the chequered flag, squeezed Barrichello into the pit wall concrete, leaving him only inches away from a severe accident.

Following the maneuver, a scared and furious Barrichello complained that it was an attempt to murder. He told the media, “If he wants to go to heaven if he is going to heaven, I don’t want to go before him. Thank God; I was lucky the wall finished where it did because I was millimeters from it.”

Watching the incident, the stewards handed the German legend a 10-place grid penalty, and he even apologized to his former teammate for the deadly gimmick.

Brad Pitt continues work on Lewis Hamilton-backed F1 movie despite writer strike

Several writers, actors, and crew members have gone on strike due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA protests in the USA. While the strike has hit several reputed projects, the shooting for the F1 movie has continued.

The movie’s filming first appeared at the British GP and has continued the project as the crew is on the ground in Budapest.