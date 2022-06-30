“Obviously Lewis Hamilton is a eight, eh- seven-time world champion” – F1 Twitter reacts to Charles Leclerc weighing in to support the Mercedes driver

Charles Leclerc speaks out in support of Lewis Hamilton following the racist remarks made by former world champion Nelson Piquet.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has joined many others in speaking out in support of Lewis Hamilton after former world champion, Nelson Piquet used a racist term to describe the Briton.

An interview of Piquet from last November surfaced on the internet, which showed him saying racist slurs to describe Hamilton.

Leclerc, like many other teams and drivers, came out to show support against racism in motorsport. While doing so, he also called Hamilton an eight-time world champion. However, he instantly corrected himself and said the seven-time world champion.

Following the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, it has been a matter of debate among many in the F1 world. Many believe that since race director Michael Masi made an error which changed the course of the entire race, Hamilton is the one who won the race.

However, due to the decisions made by Masi in the final moments of the race, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his maiden title.

While speaking in support of Hamilton, Leclerc also called the Briton an eight-time world champion instead of seven.

He said, “Lewis deserves the respect, obviously he’s an eight, eh- seven-time world champion but there’s much more to that, he’s just a person and I think everyone deserves the respect.”

F1 Twitter reacts to Charles Leclerc being a Hamilton fan

Fans could not hold their happiness as the Ferrari star called Hamilton an eight-time world champion. It probably was a slip of the tongue but it plays right for the F1 fans.

Charles with the 8th WDC mention was on point- you cannot tell me that was a slip of the tongue. He knows what he said and it was perfectly placed. Merci Charles 🥰 — Jadeelf254 (@jadeelf254) June 30, 2022

#BritishGP Interesting watching the F1 drivers conference on @SkyF1 @CharlesLeClerc called @LewisHamilton an 8 time World Champion.. I’m sure all Lewis’ fans are indebted to you for your honesty#F12022 — Debra Richards (@DebraRi60189255) June 30, 2022

It’s ok Charles @Charles_Leclerc you got it right the first time 8 times World Champion. 💜💜💜@LewisHamilton — KarenLH44. (@kareno129) June 30, 2022

