Charles Leclerc Responds to “Fred Is Not My Girlfriend” Comment After It Was Taken Out of Context

Charles Leclerc has been going viral on social media after his “Fred [Vasseur] is not my girlfriend” quote was published by many media outlets. However, the Monegasque’s quotes were published without any context prompting him to respond hilariously.

Motorsport.com took to their Instagram account to post the quotes made by Leclerc during an interview. The Ferrari driver quickly came onto the post and clarified the situation.

Fans were left baffled by the comments. However, Leclerc wrote, “That’s a weird statement without writing the question that was asked.” His comment has gone viral since with almost 3k likes at the time of writing.

As it turns out, the Ferrari driver was quizzed about his upcoming rivalry with Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton, who will join the team next season has worked with team principal, Vasseur in the past in GP2 (now F2) — winning the championship in his rookie season with the Frenchman.

Hamilton had also credited Vasseur’s involvement in the Ferrari project to be a key factor in persuading him to leave Mercedes after 12 years and six championships with the team. The 26-year-old was quizzed if he would be jealous knowing his boss already shares a pretty strong affinity with the seven-time world champion when he made those comments.

Leclerc is not jealous of Hamilton after transparent talks with Ferrari

Leclerc and Vasseur made an appearance at a live event hosted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, when he was asked about this dynamic between the Frenchman and Hamilton. The #16 driver was quick to clarify that he doesn’t feel any jealousy with Hamilton’s move, rather it was a challenge he happily embraced.

He began by explaining that the entire process of singing Hamilton to the team was something he was made quite a handy part of. “There’s no jealousy. In the end, it’s a special relationship. Also, I was aware from quite early on about this eventuality [of signing Hamilton] and everything was very transparent.”

Leclerc went on to explain that he would relish the challenge of going up against a driver of Hamilton’s caliber. “I was also the first to say how much of a motivation it was for me and a challenge [of driving against Hamilton].”