Tsunami Alert Issued in Japan as F1 Circus Heads to Suzuka This Week

Ahead of the 2024 Japanese GP, a tsunami warning was issued in the country, owing to an earthquake in Taiwan. This put the entire race under jeopardy and talks of a sudden cancellation sprung up.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan was jolted by an earthquake that left life shaken in the Asian country. Originally registered on the Richter scale at a magnitude of 7.4, the earthquake was the strongest to hit the nation in the last 25 years. Jolts of the earthquake were also felt in Southern parts of Japan. Because of that, the Japanese government issued a Tsunami warning, leading to panic in the country. Those initial fears, however, have cooled down since.

After careful study, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) claimed that the earthquake was of a 7.4 magnitude. The Tsunami warning has now been called off. But, the Japanese residents have been asked to exercise immense caution amid chances of aftershocks.

Advertisement

The Japanese GP often takes place amid heavy rainfall, and the expectations are the same for this year as well. In addition to a Tsunami scare, the weather forecast for the weekend all but promises rain and cool temperatures. FP1 and FP2 on April 5th should see temperatures ranging between 50°F to 59°F (10°C and 15°C) with a 40% chance of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the following day’s FP3 and Qualifying sessions should experience a minimum of 48°F (9°C )and a maximum of 62°F (17°C) temperature. Experts claim there is a 40% chance of rainfall on Saturday, too. The race day could have the hottest average temperature, ranging between 53°F and 60°F (12°C and 16°C). It also has the highest chance of rainfall at 60% probability.

An important race for F1 in Japan

Should the outing go ahead as planned, the 2024 Japanese GP has a lot riding on it. After an unfortunate DNF in Australia, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be looking to return to winning ways. Verstappen, who won in Suzuka in 2022 and 2023, will be looking to make it a hattrick this week. Furthermore, the race will also give a more clear idea of the performances of Ferrari and Red Bull.

Advertisement

Aside from that, Ferrari will also gain valuable insight into their performance. The team will be able to analyze their tire degradation in depth. Additionally, they can reflect on what they can achieve this season. In 2023, Ferrari arguably had the best one-lap pace of any team on the grid. However, tire degradation issues cost them race pace, allowing other teams to capitalize.

The Maranello-based team has put in a lot of extra work to ensure nothing holds them back in their effort to chase Red Bull down. Hence, the demanding track of Suzuka will give Ferrari a definitive idea of where they stand and where they need to go.