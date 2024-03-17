Sergio Perez Describes ‘Different Pressure’ at Red Bull That Got His Predecessors Knocked Out

Sergio Perez is currently enjoying a good start to the 2024 season, with two P2 finishes in the opening two races. Just a few months ago, however, he was under tremendous pressure, and on the verge of losing his Red Bull seat. Now, he looks back on the hard times, and the similar pressure that got so many drivers before him sacked.

On the Beyond the Grid podcast, Perez talks about the pressure drivers have to deal with in F1. It is a cutthroat environment, and they always have to be on their toes because many drivers are waiting in line to fill up a potentially vacant seat. At Red Bull, however, the parameters are different.

“I mean, there’s a reason why lots of drivers haven’t survived, “the Mexican driver said. “Because the amount of pressure, the amount of focus on yourself, they don’t measure the same, all the teams. I feel like how they measure at Red Bull is different to anyone else.”

The other drivers Perez mentions include the likes of Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly. Both were incredibly talented and joined with a strong reputation. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t live up to the standards set by Red Bull. And in the end, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit let them go.

Perez was close to being in a situation similar to Albon and Gasly in 2023. There were multiple rumors linking him to a Red Bull exit, but he managed to hold on to his seat, for now.

Sergio Perez reviving his Red Bull career

Perez’s qualifying performance in the second half of the 2023 season made life very difficult for him. Max Verstappen outperformed in qualifying, and in the races to such an extent that he finished with more than double the points Perez amassed. Still, Red Bull gave him a chance and decided to honor the contract he has, which runs out later this year.

Perez came into the 2024 season under a lot of pressure to save his Red Bull career. So far, he has done a commendable job. While qualifying still doesn’t look like his strongest forte, Perez has finished P2 in both races behind Verstappen – which is what Red Bull wants at the end of the day.

Moreover, his potential replacements at the team – Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda – are not performing at a level Red Bull would consider optimal. Unless things improve for the V-CARB duo, Perez could be looking at a contract extension, which would extend his Red Bull stint.