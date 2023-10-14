Brazilian Report States Christian Horner Was Ready to Payback Honda’s $10,000,000 to Oust Yuki Tsunoda From Red Bull’s Consortium

Honda has been a huge supporter of Yuki Tsunoda throughout his racing career. Since 2016, the Honda F1 Dream project has supported the Japanese driver and later assisted him in joining AlphaTauri. This came because they cooperated with Red Bull to supply the power trains, which they will continue to do so till 2025. However, according to a recent Brazilian report, Tsunoda’s F1 position could be in jeopardy. This is because Christian Horner wants to put an end to Honda’s support for Tsunoda and is willing to pay them $ 10,000,000 for it.

The headline was unexpected, but behind every action, there is rationality, and in this case, it appears to be a feud between Horner and a member of Red Bull. As of now, Tsunoda has been confirmed for the season 2024 alongside Daniel Ricciardo. However, things could have been very different for Tsunoda had Helmut Marko not sided with him.

Why did Christian Horner want to oust Yuki Tsunoda?

According to a Brazilian report by Globo, Red Bull is in shambles following the death of its co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. This mere incident has undoubtedly influenced the operations of the company’s two teams leading to feuds. The feud between Horner, Mateschitz’s right hand and Marko had been smoldering for some time. But, it ignited after the tycoon’s death.

Reportedly, Horner has long wished to get rid of Marko in order to get control of the group’s operations. Besides this, the Briton was also eager on taking down Tsunoda due to his deteriorating relationship with Marko. In fact, Horner was ready to pay $10,000,000 to Honda, just to get rid of Tsunoda.

As per a post on Reddit, ” Horner has been trying to get rid of Marko for some time to control the group’s Formula 1 operation. Horner even wanted to get rid of Yuki Tsunoda, yielding a check of 10 million dollars paid by Honda, something that Marko has tried to prevent to avoid future friction with engine supplier”

Marko could very well end up losing his spot at Red Bull for the first time since the team’s inception. There are presumably two causes for this. The first is Marko’s animosity with Horner. Another is the brands’ sports manager, Oliver Mintzlaff, who joined the firm following Mateschitz’s death. Mintzlaff too, wants Marko gone.

How Marko and Horner have been involved in other Red Bull drama?

When Jaguar became Red Bull in 2004, there were a number of individuals who aspired to take the team to new heights. Helmut Marko and Christian Horner both played equal parts in this. However, of late, the Briton has been having a significant impact at Alpha Tauri, making the driving decision and changing the board of directors, one of which included the entry of new CEO Peter Bayer.

Marko, on the other hand, has been advising the team on several key issues and has been in charge of the Red Bull junior driver’s program. Overall, the duo has made significant contributions to the team’s success.

The only thing Red Bull is struggling with this year, is its second driver Sergio Perez. The Mexican star has underperformed massively, triggering the organization to fire him before his contract expires next year. Both Marko and Horner have been vocal on the matter. It appears that if Perez falls below his current standing in the driver’s championship, the road ahead will be difficult for him.