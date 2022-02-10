“Every mechanic talks about him and it is nice to hear how he was able to conquer”– Carlos Sainz claims he would have love to be a teammate of Michael Schumacher

After working in Maranello in 2021, Carlos Sainz says he would have loved to be a teammate of Michael Schumacher as people still remember him.

Michael Schumacher is not only among the greatest in F1 but across the whole sports fraternity. His influence in F1 is comparable to only a few in other sports.

Carlos Sainz, who joined Ferrari in 2021, where Schumacher is still hailed as a legend and folktales of his glory days are still reminisced. Listening to those anecdotes, the Spanish race driver feels that he would have loved to be a teammate of Schumacher.

Onboard Michael Schumacher’s F310B as the clouds close in over Magny-Cours. #F1 #F11997 pic.twitter.com/YviUjqAAO5 — F1 1997 (@1997_f1) February 8, 2022

“Since I have been with Ferrari I have listened to many stories about Michael Schumacher. He is a man I would have liked to know,” said Sainz to Corriere.it.

“To have as a companion, to understand how he could be so special. Every mechanic talks about him and it is nice to hear how he was able to conquer an entire group, to drag him, surrounded by esteem and affection.”

Also read: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois go up against each other in a virtual F1 duel

Carlos Sainz says Charles Leclerc was logical in claiming the latter would win

Ahead of the 2021 season, Charles Leclerc was asked whether Sainz would beat him in 2021. The Monegasque race driver clearly said no. However, Sainz had the upper hand by the end of the 2021 season, yet Sainz thinks Leclerc had logic instead of pride in his assessment.

“It was a logical answer. Just arrived, a lot to learn, a very strong companion,” said Sainz. “However, even then I believed in it, trust is never lacking, but I have to be realistic.”

“Drivers like Leclerc, Norris, Verstappen or Hamilton have no weak sides. The comparison takes place by improving every detail and it is fun to have a partner like this: you learn by observing.”

Also read: Ferrari are facing a set-back in terms of the aerodynamics of their 2022 car