3 Reasons Why Carlos Sainz Won’t Land the Red Bull Seat

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025 which leaves the Spaniard without a seat for the next season and beyond. Sainz, being one of the most talented drivers in F1 is unlikely to be short of suitors. One of the teams that he has been linked with is Red Bull. But because of three key reasons, this move may not follow through.

Max Verstappen’s presence at Red Bull is perhaps the most important roadblock between Sainz and the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. With Verstappen being the clear number one driver at Red Bull, Sainz will find himself being in an undesirable position- helping the Dutchman win races.

Sainz was teammates with Verstappen in 2015 and the first half of 2016 at Toro Rosso. On the track, they didn’t have any nervy moments. Off it however, their fathers (Carlos Sainz Sr. and Jos Verstappen) often clashed wanting Red Bull to prioritize their respective sons.

Meanwhile, Red Bull could refrain from choosing to sign Sainz (or anyone for that matter). Speculations about Sergio Perez being replaced have been rampant but the Mexican’s improved performances so far this season point towards the Austrian team offering him a contract extension.

The third reason why Sainz’s move is unlikely is because of the tempting offer he has reportedly received from Audi. Helmut Marko recently pointed out how his side cannot match the lucrative deal Audi put on the Madrid-born driver’s table.

As of now, Sainz’s return to the Red Bull family seems to be out of the cards. There are two options, however, that he can still consider for 2025. The first option is undoubtedly the offer he has reportedly received from Audi. Meanwhile, the other could be the vacant seat at Mercedes.

Which team is Carlos Sainz likely to sign for in 2025?

Considering Sainz’s start to the 2024 season, he is likely to be one of the most sought-after drivers this silly season. Mercedes, who are looking for a replacement to Hamilton, could end up signing the three-time race winner as a result.

The Silver Arrows also have 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli under their wings but because of his inexperience, the team wants to give him more time to develop. In the meantime, they want an experienced driver to help continue their progress.

If a move to Brackley doesn’t materialize for Sainz, he could consider a move to Sauber, who will be rebranded to Audi in 2026. The only reason Sainz hasn’t agreed to the move is reportedly because of the Hinwil-based outfit’s position in the Championship standings.

Having driven for a top team in the last four seasons, Sainz wants to continue fighting at the front. Unless Sauber/Audi can guarantee him that, he would be apprehensive about the switch. However, he has to make a decision regarding his Sauber move fast, because the team is reportedly also eyeing other drivers.