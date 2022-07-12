“The business expects to surpass $100 million in revenue”– Lewis Hamilton massive investment in plant based nutritional firm along with Hugh Jackman and Steve Aoki

Lewis Hamilton and other celebrities invested in a plant-based nutrition brand estimated to have a revenue of $100 million in 2021.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is known for making investments with his wealth generated from Formula 1. In 2021, Hamilton invested in another brand, Athletic Greens.

For the first decade of its existence, the plant-based nutrition powder brand didn’t feel the need to get external funding. But last year, the brand finally agreed to have external investors.

Hamilton, along with several other celebrities, Hugh Jackman, model Cindy Crawford and musician Steve Aoki became the early investors. Though, Athletic Green denied giving the figures and other details of the investments.

“We’ve never really needed to raise the capital,” Chris Ashenden, the founder of Athletic Greens, said in an interview. “It was about very strategically selecting a group of people to share our story.”

According to Bloomberg, the business expects to surpass $100 million in revenue in 2021 and will use the investment in marketing to raise the brand’s profile.

The lifestyle of Lewis Hamilton aligns with his investment in Athletic Greens

Hamilton claims to be a vegan and also regularly advocates for environmental conversation. Therefore, his investment in Athletic Greens aligns with his ideology.

Moreover, he also encourages his fans to quit eating meat, as it has environmental effects. He has gotten involved in the food-and-drink sector before, backing plant-based restaurant Neat Burger. The restaurant chain in recent years has seen intense expansion.

The Bloomberg report states that Hamilton said in a statement that he’s excited to “support and invest” in Athletic Greens, adding that he does include the drink in his daily routine.

