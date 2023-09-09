British Boy Lewis Hamilton Finds Himself Stuck In 2019 Boston Just Like NFL Big Brother Tom Brady

Coming into 2023, there’s hardly a doubt about Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady’s legacy in their respective sports. Hamilton and Brady have been absolute role models for their sports and inspire millions. Interestingly, the inspiration game is also applicable for both of them, as the Mercedes driver recently mentioned how the NFL star pushed through age in a recent report published by F1.

As the F1 driver has enough to take from Brady, it’s the same for the latter. Brady often mentioned that he looks at Hamilton for everything he has achieved in the sport so far.

Notably, there is one primary reason why the British driver chose the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as his inspiration of late. This is because Brady defied his age to escape the slump he was once in. Now, Hamilton also finds himself in a similar situation at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton takes inspiration from Tom Brady

Brady’s career back in 2019 was tumultuous with the New England Patriots. Despite being in stunning form, the American star was being let down by his team. Brady’s last season with the Patriots was an underwhelming one, and he was on the brink of switching his squad despite winning six of his seven titles with them.

This is, in fact, a similar situation to what Hamilton is going through right now. The 38-year-old also won six of seven titles with Mercedes and was linked to a move away from the Silver Arrows multiple times until he extended his contract.

All of this put Hamilton in a place to take inspiration from Brady. The seven-time F1 champion said, “I think I look at people like Tom Brady, who’s such an incredible athlete and has shown what can be done today. In that respect, I think, he’s the real role model for all athletes to be able to look at.”

Hamilton also mentioned taking advice from the man he had come to admire. “I’m really, really fortunate that I’ve been able to speak to him to understand, as well, what he’s done, what he does consistently to keep himself in shape, and he’s expressed it in the media anyway.”

Hamilton and his downfall with Mercedes

The 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton take his last Grand Prix in Formula 1. It was the same season where the British driver had his last shot at the championship. From there on, it was just an average performance from the seven-time world champion and his team.

In 2022, the Silver Arrows finished in P3 in the Constructors’ championship behind Red Bull and Ferrari, whereas Hamilton finished in P6, two places behind his teammate George Russell.

However, things are looking a bit better coming into 2023, as the British driver is in P4 with his team in P2. As things stand, both Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton look to improve for the upcoming seasons, and it will be a treat to watch if they can finally manage to dethrone Max Verstappen and Red Bull.