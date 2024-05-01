Patriots HOF-er Reveals He Got Omitted From Tom Brady’s Roast Because ‘He’s a Defensive Guy’

Jul 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks onto the South Lawn of the White House as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are honored for their Super Bowl LV Championship. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

NFL legend Tom Brady will get roasted by his Patriots teammates this Sunday as part of the Netflix project, ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time.’ While the show will be Netflix’s first attempt at hosting a live roast session, Brady is pressing the panic button about the friendly attack by his teammates. Instead, he is quite excited about it all.

Understandably, most of the heavyweights from the Patriots unit – including Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman will join the show as surprise guests. Besides the duo, former Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is also a part of the roasting team, making it an event not to be missed. However, Devin McCourty’s fans might be disappointed as the three-time Super Bowl winner did not get invited to the event.

McCourty appeared on the Up & Adams Show hosted by Kay Adams where he detailed why he would miss the show and a chance to spend time with his teammates. According to the former star, the primary reason is that he is a defensive player, and thus had fewer banter-level interactions with the former Patriots legend. This eventually cost him a chance of getting close to Brady. Elaborating on his viewpoint, he added,

“I am a defensive guy. I don’t get in. I probably don’t have the tire to go. That’s an Edelman, Gronkowski – those sort of guys. I don’t know if any defensive guys are going on other than the old-school guys.”

A three-time Super Bowl winner, McCourty had expressed his opinion about Brady in several podcasts. Thus, his omission surprised many, including the show host Adams. Perhaps the limitation to add over 4 names might have worked against his selection. Yet, McCourty remained realistic in his assessment and even named a few former stars who could roast Brady in the best possible manner.

‘Julian Edelman & Manning Brothers Are The Best in The NFL To Roast Tom Brady’

According to Devin McCourty, Netflix missed a major name in the Brady roast – and it is Peyton Manning. The former star explained the Manning Brothers, both Peyton and Eli are the best names in the NFL who could roast Brady. Interestingly, McCourty even had his share of reasons for backing the Manning duo. Their past rivalry with Brady and their success in hosting popular shows are a leverage. Plus, their presence could have added more entertainment value to the show, per his assessment.

Meanwhile, Brady’s former vocal teammate Julian Edelman got a pat on the back, as the former Patriots Super Bowl winner named him as the best person to roast Brady. The reason behind this was Edelman’s exuberant personality and his long-term relationship with the star quarterback.

In the meantime, the Netflix special show got a big boost as they unveiled the surprise guests. Understandably, Bill Belichick’s inclusion was the most unexpected development out of all. Moreover, in terms of content, themes surrounding Brady’s time with the Patriots, retirement, un-retirement, and divorce are the key topics that are likely to be discussed, making this a must-watch for football fans worldwide.