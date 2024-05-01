FOX Radio Hosts Will Not Watch the Much-Awaited Tom Brady Roast; “They’re Gonna Be Really Aggressive”

All eyes are on Netflix’s upcoming “The Roast of Tom Brady,” and the NFL world is buzzing with anticipation. With panelists getting the green light to roast the seven-time Super Bowl champ without holding back, expectations are sky-high for a no-holds-barred affair. In the teaser unveiled by Netflix, Brady appeared unfazed, exuding confidence despite the upcoming verbal onslaught. However, over at FOX Radio, the hosts are singing a different tune and giving the roast a hard pass.

In a recent episode of ‘2 Pros and a Cup of Joe’ on FOX Radio, Brady Quinn, LaVar Arrington, and Jonas Knox kicked off the conversation by airing their disinterest amidst the frenzy surrounding Tom Brady’s impending roast.

Both Arrington and Knox expressed uncertainty about the potential intensity of the event, unsure of just how brutal things could get. On the other hand, Quinn chimed in, predicting a storm of aggression, and arguing how locker room banter often crosses lines for many.

“I think they’re gonna be really aggressive. I would say locker room talk, cuts like knives, man. And that is what we’re about to get between the former players he played with and even Bill Belichick. So, I think it’s going to be spectacular, and it’s going to be rough,” said Brady Quinn.

However, they did share a collective sentiment that Tom Brady might find himself in some deep waters once he’s on the receiving end of the roast, all while maintaining a poker face. What sets this roast apart from others is its live and uncensored airing, a first in television or streaming history, per Netflix.

Adding to the anticipation is the hosting gig by none other than comedy legend Kevin Hart, making it a must-watch event for NFL fans.

Will Tom Brady Make a Comeback to the NFL? FOX Radio Hosts Don’t Think So

In the midst of speculating about who’ll grace Tom Brady’s roast panel, Jonas Knox chimed in with a bold prediction: the one place we won’t see Brady is back on the field playing for New England. “We are sure of that,” he quipped.

Despite the recent buzz about TB12 being open to an NFL return, the likelihood seems slim, especially considering the Patriots’ new head coach Jerod Mayo’s recent remarks. Mayo left the door ajar for Brady, but not as a player rather as a potential coach. Meanwhile, Brady Quinn argued:

“Why the h*ll would he want to coach? For starters, he’s making 37 and a half million to be on TV. Is somebody going to pay him for that? Maybe playing, but not coaching. I just, I don’t really understand.”

These thoughts are true to some extent. Tom Brady’s recent move solidifies his transition from the field to the broadcast booth. His whopping 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports cements his status as a key figure in the network’s NFL coverage.

As the lead analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, Brady’s role offers viewers unparalleled insights from his extensive experience as a former NFL quarterback. Moreover, with each team forging ahead in new directions, the likelihood of a Brady comeback seems slim, as the league marches forward without looking back.