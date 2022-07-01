“British Grand Prix under chaos”- Silverstone GP faces major disruption as police warn protesters planning to invade the track

Officers policing the British GP have reported receiving credible intelligence that protesters plan to target Silverstone.

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, one of the most iconic venues on the calendar for the 2022 season.

A huge crowd is expected at the British Grand Prix with more than 400,000 people anticipated to pass through the gates. Although police suspect a few of them did not travel just to watch the racing action.

British GP braces for track invasion

Northamptonshire Police are worried about a possible track invasion and have warned; that the high-profile event this weekend could be used by protesters to reach a big audience

Tom Thompson, the chief inspector and event commander, has issued a warning to the protestors as they are risking their own lives as well as the lives of many others due to the high-speed nature of F1.

“We have received credible intelligence that a group of protestors are planning to disrupt the event and possibly invade the track on race day,” he claimed.

“First of all, I want to appeal directly to this group of people and strongly urge you to not put yourselves; the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers, and members of the public, at risk.”

“Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous; if you go ahead with this reckless plan you are jeopardizing lives.” He further stated.

“Protesting is of course everyone’s human right in this country and we are more than happy to speak with you to help you facilitate a peaceful protest at the circuit; we just please ask that you do not create a situation that puts lives in danger.”

Police warn the security measures are as stringent as ever

The British Grand Prix is no stranger to disruption; having been previously targeted by people trying to use it as a platform to spread their message.

Most recently, four members of the Extinction Rebellion broke into the behind-closed-doors 2020 race to display a flag before the event began.

Meanwhile, in 2003, priest Cornelius Horan entered the racetrack and sprinted down the Hangar Straight with drivers forced to take avoiding action.

In an effort to prevent similar instances, the police have set up extra resources in place throughout the race weekend.

Given the size of the crowd, security and safety are on top priorities; Chief Inspector Thompson has issued a warning that anyone considering breaching the law will be caught.

“The security measures we have put in place are as stringent as ever; anyone thinking of taking advantage of the race weekend to commit a crime will be caught” He added.

Thompson continued by urging those attending the festivities this weekend “to be extra vigilant”. To report anything that might raise security issues to the police. The FIA is aware of the threat posed by protestors but chose to remain silent amid the ongoing police operations.

