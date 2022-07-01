“FIA has a bigger fish to fry” – Lewis Hamilton believes that the FIA should concentrate on bigger issues than the jewellery ban

Lewis Hamilton wipes off all the rumours of him not participating in the British GP and suggests FIA focus on ‘bigger fish’.

Lewis Hamilton is in disagreement with the FIA. The authorities have banned any kind of jewellery during the race weekend.

Hamilton is no stranger to making his voice heard in the sport. During the press conference at the Miami GP, he decided to appear wearing three watches and plenty of shiny jewellery.

The Briton is giving a headache to the F1 race director Niels Wittich. This particular ban comes in as a safety precaution that could ‘hinder medical interventions’ during an event.

We’ve got a much bigger fish to fry – Lewis Hamilton to the FIA

According to Hamilton, the FIA should concentrate on other things instead of focusing on banning jewellery at the British GP.

He stated, “I would say it’s worrying. We’ve got so much bigger fish to fry. I’m vegan so we don’t fry fish, but you know what I mean!”

Hamilton suggests the FIA are doing no good talking with all the other controversies surrounding the sport. He added, “With all due respect. I mean, it’s kind of crazy to think that with everything that’s going on in the world, that is a focus for people.”

Lewis Hamilton confirms his participation at the British Grand Prix

Three times world champion Nelson Piquet passed racial comments on Hamilton during an interview with CNN Brazil. Since then, he has issued an apology for the same.

Hamilton has erased all the rumours of not being part of his home Grand Prix as a punishment by the FIA for his jewellery stance. He stated: “We really have to start focusing on more important matters. I will be racing this weekend.”

In the end, he agreed to work on this issue with the FIA. He added: “I will work with Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA President] and with his team so that we can progress forwards.”