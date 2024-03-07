“Leave Her Alone”: F1 Journo Defends Geri Halliwell as Attacks Over Christian Horner Saga Get Out of Hand

The Christian Horner saga has become one of the most high-profile controversies in F1’s recent history. And one person who has faced the brunt of the media is Horner’s wife and ex-Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell. The English singer has been at the receiving end of immense criticism from fans and media alike after a rampant exchange of speculation against her involvement in the entire fiasco. Now, the hosts of the VF1 Show with VF and Vincenzo have urged the media to err on the side of caution.

Host VF said on the podcast, “She’s (Geri Halliwell) more concerned about keeping her family together. She understands what this world is, she understands a hell of a lot better than you, me, or anyone else. So, just let the woman have her peace. Leave her alone.”

Ever since an independent barrister dismissed the grievance, several media outlets and social media accounts have been speculating about Halliwell’s conduct. She was massively trolled after being spotted in the paddock with Horner, with some tagging her appearance as a public relations stunt.

That is not it as she’s also been linked with the suspension of the female employee who lodged the complaint against Horner in the first place.

Geri Halliwell extends support to Christian Horner amid controversy

Geri Halliwell, as VF explained, has been out there in the paddock, showing her support for Christian Horner. During the 2024 Bahrain GP weekend, the pop icon also joined her husband for the podium celebrations.

Horner himself admitted that his wife has been very supportive of him throughout this time. In a video by the Daily Mail, Horner said, “I have a very supportive family and a very supportive wife. My job is now to focus on the season ahead“.