Lance Stroll Reveals Details of Injury That Led Him to Skip Bahrain Pre-season Testing

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll missed the pre-season testing in Bahrain after he suffered an unfortunate accident while training.

Earlier it was predicted that Stroll won’t make it to the race in Bahrain. There were speculations that maybe Sebastian Vettel would come out of retirement just this one time as Stroll’s replacement.

However, all those suggestions have been quashed since the latest press release from the British team revealed that Stroll will participate in the first race of the season in Bahrain.

In the press release, Stroll also explained the details of his unfortunate accident and how he felt like missing out on the testing.

Lance Stroll had to go through minor surgery

Stroll said that he was disappointed after missing out on the three crucial days of testing in Bahrain ahead of the new season.

The Canadian driver explained that since he was injured his team decided to give him time to recover to get ready for the first race of the 2023 season.

Speaking about his injury, the 24-year-old said that he fell from his bike when his tyre got stuck in a hole in the ground. While the damage was not significant, he did have to go through a minor surgery on his right wrist.

The surgery fixed the problem quickly and he has ever since been working hard to ensure he is fully fit to compete in Bahrain.

Who replaced Lance Stroll during testing?

Stroll was replaced by Aston Martin’s reserve driver Felipe Drugovich at the pre-season testing in Bahrain. Drugovich ran a total of 117 laps while his full-time teammate Fernando Alonso ran the most laps with 270.

Alonso delivered an impressive pace in the new challenger during testing and warned the rivals of Aston Martin’s potential in the 2023 season.

However, he also missed Stroll during testing saying that since the Candian has been with the team for a long time, he could have helped him give better inputs to the team.

