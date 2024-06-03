“Bro Bigger Than Thor”: Lewis Hamilton Fans Can’t Help but Feel Joy Over Mercedes Star Beating Chris Hemsworth in YouTube Show Count

Lewis Hamilton recently appeared on a YouTube channel ‘First We Feast’, for their popular segment – ‘Hot Ones’. This feature has got a lot of limelight owing to the seven-time champion’s crazy popularity. Many Hamilton fans are quite joyful over another “milestone” as the Briton’s episode has garnered 3.6 million views, which is higher than Chris Hemsworth’s Hot Ones episode.

Hemsworth also appeared on the podcast a couple of weeks ago and his video got just 3.3 million views. Fans on social media have noticed this and deem Hamilton a bigger star than the Thor actor.

Bro bigger than Thor ☠️ — marie gomez (@mariehatred) June 3, 2024

One fan even went as far as saying that the Mercedes driver could foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a superhero role.

Lewis in the next Marvel movie confirmed that he can play black panther RIP Chadwick — 009sagejay (@009sagejay) June 3, 2024

bigger than f1 iktr — dasha ️ (@rossocorsas) June 3, 2024

Certainly, Hamilton won’t pass on such an opportunity as he has been wanting to feature in an action movie like Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

For now, though, the 39-year-old will have to settle for doing podcasts and talk shows owing to his packed F1 schedule. Regardless, this Hot Ones episode was a much-anticipated one among the Hamilton fanbase, as is the case for almost everything the Stevenage-born driver does.

However, Hamilton stole the show with his anecdotes and had a blast. The seven-time champion shared some ‘peeing-in-the-car’ stories among other things that amused viewers.

Lewis Hamilton’s enjoyable experience on Hot Ones

Whether F1 drivers pee in their cars has often been a very popular questions in talk shows. The Hot Ones’ interviewer also asked Hamilton the same to which the Briton revealed that he only did it once during the 2022 Singapore GP, when he just couldn’t hold on to the pressure of his bladder.

Hamilton revealed that he avoids hydrating himself during the race. Drivers have a drinks button on the car, and have a tube attached to their helmet. But he forgets to drink, which works to his advantage, as he can shed some weight and travel faster. While it doesn’t add much of a performance gain, it helps him concentrate better.

Now, the other peculiarity of this episode was the wings Hamilton was eating. Usually, the premise of the show involves all the guests eat chicken wings with hot sauce while chatting with the host. However, as the Briton only eats plant-based food, they had to serve him vegan wings.

Eventually, Hamilton did survive the wings and sauce which could have been too spicy for him. He was teary-eyed towards the end of the episode because of the spice, but hopes to be a part of this enjoyable experience again.