F1

“We’ve recruited people from Mercedes”- Christian Horner has no idea if snatching away Mercedes staff has affected Red Bull’s rival team

"We've recruited people from Mercedes"- Christian Horner has no idea if snatching away Mercedes staff has affected Red Bull's rival team
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Is WWE Superstar Omos taller than NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal? – How Tall is Omos actually?
Next Article
Baby AB de Villiers name: AB de Villiers son name and Baby ABD Dewald Brevis stats
F1 Latest News
"We've recruited people from Mercedes"- Christian Horner has no idea if snatching away Mercedes staff has affected Red Bull's rival team
“We’ve recruited people from Mercedes”- Christian Horner has no idea if snatching away Mercedes staff has affected Red Bull’s rival team

Red Bull snatched a considerable amount of Mercedes staff when it took over Honda’s engine…