“Burn That Car”: Mercedes Face the Wrath of Fans as Emotional Lewis Hamilton Gives Up on Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton has now given up on his hopes for the Brazilian Grand Prix after showing optimism for his Mercedes W-14. Upon witnessing his W-14’s dreadful pace at the Interlagos circuit, the 7x champion has ruled himself out of winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Briton got off to a solid start in the Sprint on Saturday, passing Red Bull’s Sergio Perez to start from P5. Unfortunately, he quickly lost his footing and was passed by Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Yuki Tsunoda before concluding with a dismal P7.

As a result of this, Mercedes’ hopes of repeating last year’s win are dashed, and for the exact same reason, the fans have lambasted the Silver Arrows.

Unfortunately, not only did Hamilton struggle on the track, but George Russell also felt uncomfortable on a course where he had triumphed a year before. The two Mercedes cars finished far behind the top two, with Russell finishing the race in fourth place, 25 seconds behind Verstappen, and the 38-year-old completing nine seconds behind his teammate.

The Silver Arrows’ performance has definitely disappointed the supporters and dashed Hamilton’s earlier aspirations. A few days ago, Hamilton said that even though Red Bull would dominate due to their vehicle, the Mercedes driver will be prepared to battle back at any time if they falter.

However, following the awful Saturday in which the Mercedes seemed to be languishing well below the pace, the Briton has signaled a change in outlook. Hamilton stated in his post-race interview, “I’ll fight as hard as I can tomorrow, but we won’t be winning that’s for sure. I’ll just be trying to see if I can manage the tyres better tomorrow.” Nevertheless, following the Briton’s comments, Twitter F1 fans were found criticizing the German manufacturers.

Lewis Hamilton’s emotional words infuriated the Mercedes fans

Despite driving an inferior vehicle, Lewis Hamilton has carried Mercedes’ and its supporters’ hopes throughout the season. In the beginning, the W-14 was unable to compete for podiums; however, after the German manufacturers provided floor improvements, it looked like Hamilton would suddenly have a chance.

Remarkably, the Briton showed off some of his incredible skills in Austin and Mexico. However, he has given up all hope for this weekend after seeing Verstappen lead by 35 seconds. His supporters have responded to this by criticizing the Brackley-based side, with one of the fans named @HAMLEWISIRR claiming, “Burn the car as it had no right to embarrass Lewis in front of his own people.”

The other enthusiast with the moniker @5diom, even went so far as to engage in a fight with Mercedes Formulated Amg Petronas. As he wrote, ” I’m so ready to fight Mercedes Formula Amg petronas they are my new rivals I stand for Lewis.”

It will, therefore, be interesting to watch whether Hamilton can turn the disappointing W-14 around to a reasonable position in his home grand prix or not.