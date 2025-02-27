mobile app bar

Karun Chandhok Smells Anxiety in Rival Camps Despite Lando Norris’ P14 Finish on Day 2 of Pre-Season Testing

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren F1 Team (GBR) MCL39 Mercedes, during the pre-season test, at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren F1 Team (GBR) MCL39 Mercedes, during the pre-season test, at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

After topping the timing sheets on Day 1 of the 2025 Pre-season test, McLaren’s Lando Norris had a pretty quiet day today at the Sakhir International Circuit. The #4 driver finished P14 at the end of the day with a fastest lap time that was 1.5 seconds slower than the leader, Carlos Sainz.

Despite this, Sky Sports F1 expert and former F1 driver, Karun Chandhok believes that the Woking-based team’s rivals are surely concerned by the MCL39’s competitiveness. He pointed out how the characteristics of their 2025 challenger fit the bill in almost every department.

“The McLaren looks driver-friendly, predictable and has all the traits you would want, so they will be happy. I don’t think Ferrari or Mercedes will be too disappointed but equally they will be concerned about the McLaren pace,” he explained.

When McLaren launched their 2025 car two weeks ago in a shakedown behind closed doors in Silverstone, their team principal, Andrea Stella, had also made some ambitious claims about their car’s design, which could ring the alarm bells in their rival camps.

The Italian engineer stated how the car is not just an evolution of its predecessor from 2024 as almost all components from the front wing to the crash structure have seen ‘substantial’ upgrades. McLaren probably don’t want to lift their foot off the gas pedal after the kind of success they have tasted last year.

Post their Constructors’ championship triumph in 2024, the Woking-based team are being touted as the favorites to lift the title again in the last year of the incumbent ground effect regulations. But Day 2 of the Bahrain test left them with lap times only good enough for P14 and P13 (Oscar Piastri).

Having said that, these lap times during testing always have to be taken with a pinch of salt. It could be the case that the McLaren duo were running race simulations which could lead to different engine settings and a higher fuel load, all of which hurt the lap times.

Norris remains coy about McLaren’s competitiveness in 2025

No driver ever wants to give into the hype of testing times before the season begins. And Norris was the same after setting the fastest lap time of the first day of testing. When quizzed about the ultimate pace of the car, he downplayed expectations.

“The pace of the car? It’s just difficult to tell. We’re just doing our own thing, learning about the car. There’s plenty of things we need to still learn about and test,” he said.

Going into this season, McLaren will be expecting a tough fight from the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. The competition had been close towards the end of last year, and the top four teams could all be in the mix for the title.

Looking at the testing form book, the Mercedes duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell seem to be comfortable with the W16. In terms of reliability, the Silver Arrows have been clocking in laps that will give them confidence.

On the other hand, the picture with Red Bull seems to be a bit vague. Max Verstappen has only had half-a-day’s running in the RB21 with Liam Lawson taking the seat for the entire day on Thursday. Moreover, the duo have seemingly struggled with the handling of the car as well, with Lawson spinning out yesterday.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these