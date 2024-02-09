Lando Norris Publicly Roasts Max Verstappen And Doesn’t Even Need His Words to Do It

In early 2022, Lando Norris became a trendsetter in F1 with his latest endeavor. He introduced a photography page on Instagram and named it lando.jpg. The page features photos taken by the British driver and gave way to other drivers joining in on the same. Max Verstappen is the latest driver to join the bandwagon, with his latest Instagram post acting as a nod to the OG move by Norris.

Advertisement

Following in Norris’ footsteps, his former McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo also opened up a photography page. The Australian named his page ‘daniel3.jpg,’ which was another nod to Norris’ genius. Both Norris and Ricciardo are photography buffs and use their Instagram pages to highlight the same.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3GBujsI4iU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Verstappen recently posted a series of photos on his Instagram and captioned them “Amsterdam.jpg.” Norris took immediate note of the post and replied with a series of question marks. The reply was perhaps Norris’ way of asking for credit for starting the ‘.jpg’ trend in the F1 realm. Or it was only a quirky way for the Briton to roast his peer on social media.

The comment on Verstappen’s post wasn’t Norris’ only jab at a peer over a social media platform. A few days ago, Charles Leclerc became a victim of Norris’ antics as he posted a series of photos of him Golfing. Norris only took note of the shoes Leclerc wore and commented, “Diors on the golf course. Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.”

Lando Norris afraid of taking Max Verstappen on as a teammate?

Away from social media, Norris dons his game face and doesn’t let anything else come in the way. Following his strong performances in the second half of 2023, Norris became the subject of rumors that suggested he might move to Red Bull soon. Reports then emerged of Norris being afraid to take on Verstappen in an identical car.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMcLarenZone/status/1743596321842299124?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Addressing the questions, Norris first praised Verstappen for being one of the best drivers in F1 history. He then added he would never be scared to take anyone on in the sport. However, it was only a matter of feeling comfortable in a team. Per Norris, it would take time for a driver to adapt to a team, and it wouldn’t be a smart move to challenge a top driver right away. Norris added that in due time, he would feel much more confident to take on the Dutchman and vie for the world championship.