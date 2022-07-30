“Burning Lewis Hamilton merch has become a tradition”- Watch Max Verstappen fans burn 7-time World Champion’s merchandise ahead of Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen fans were spotted burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise ahead of the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Hamilton were part of one of F1’s most intense Title battles of all time in 2021. They went toe to toe all season long, and the former won it after a hugely controversial finale in Abu Dhabi. Throughout 2021, both Mercedes and Red Bull and fans of both drivers traded insults and were at each other’s throats.

The 2021 season is now in the history books, and Hamilton is not even competing for the Title this year. However, it seems as though the rivalry between the fanbases still exists.

Max Verstappen fans burning Lewis Hamilton merch at the Hungarian GP just now pic.twitter.com/yZoQoGl7hp — Harvey (@HarveyyC19) July 29, 2022

Earlier this year, fans at the Austrian GP reported some Dutch fans for mistreating others and using racist, homophobic and sexist insults. They were also seen burning a Mercedes cap, to show that they are against Lewis Hamilton. The same incident occurred yet again.

Max Verstappen fans burn Lewis Hamilton caps in Hungary

Ahead of the Hungarian GP this weekend, a fan posted a video showing what a group of Verstappen fans were doing in Hungary. They were gathered in a group, one of them held a Mercedes cap in their hands which appeared to be burning.

Hamilton and F1 fans in general were not comfortable seeing this. Rivalries between drivers have existed for a long time, but burning other drivers’ merch is something that does not sit right.

Neither driver or their teams have commented on this yet. However, all F1 drivers along with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem released a joint statement earlier on Saturday.

This statement was aimed towards the online abusers, who get away with the messages they post on social media. The drivers want these companies to take a stand against the offenders who get away with this.

2022 hasn’t been the best year on track for Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes don’t have the fastest car on the grid anymore, and the 37-year old is currently P6 in the Drivers’ Standings.

