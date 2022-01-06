“But, how do you fight fire?”– Former Red bull driver spots why Lewis Hamilton struggled against Max Verstappen in 2021

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard tells why Lewis Hamilton finally stuttered against Max Verstappen in the 2021 title fight.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were in an intense competition against each other for the 2021 title. The end of the battle went in the Dutchman’s favour, who lifted the title in Abu Dhabi.

David Coulthard, who formerly served Red Bull, believes that Hamilton would never have a walk in the park against Verstappen this year when the Milton-Keynes-based outfit upscaled their challenge.

“The way in which Max drives is what seems most impressive to me. In case there is a gap, he goes for it and does not hesitate at all in that regard,” he reportedly told Channel 4.

“When you see how Lewis really defends himself against that, he has had to open the door on more than one occasion, as he has encountered fire. Lewis is an exceptional racing driver. But, how do you fight fire?”

Also read: Red Bull chief thinks 2022 F1 car will bring problems for Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen takes full risk

Verstappen is a talented driver, but early in his career, he was called reckless for his risky decisions. But now, with experience, most of his moves are benefitting him. Coulthard believes that the heart to take such risks make Verstappen stand separately.

“When I was competing, I used to think if I should risk right now or if I really shouldn’t. In Max’s case, if he sees the cookie, he goes straight for it and takes risks to get it, it really is something special,” he concluded.

Verstappen is likely to be at the front of the grid with the powerful Honda engine. Red Bull got to keep the power unit of their former associates even after the latter’s exit from F1 due to the engine freeze rule.

However, on Thursday, Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko revealed that the Red Bull engine is not being as effective on the 2022 car, compared to last year, due to the new E10 fuel.

Also read: Max Verstappen on how he blocks out the negativity aimed towards him