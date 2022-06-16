“But why are all the iconic tracks at risk”– F1 Twitter disheartened over losing Spa in return of South African GP

F1 Twitter is disheartened over losing the Belgian GP over the prospect of gaining the South African GP from 2023 onwards.

For a long time, Formula 1 has been contemplating having a race in Africa. And South Africa has been the prominent candidate to host the only Grand Prix on the continent.

Recently only F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited South Africa for discussing the organization of a Grand Prix. Though, nothing has been revealed about the outcomes of those conversations.

However, it could mean that some other circuits will be losing their place in the season. The current Concorde agreement states that in a season only 24 races can be scheduled.

Therefore, tracks like Monaco, Paul Ricard and Spa are the prime candidates to be axed amidst the introduction of the new venues. for the upcoming years.

The United States in 2023 already have three races for 2023 in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas. Thus, another race addition would mean the elimination of one circuit.

Though, Russia getting boycotted could mean the iconic European circuits might stay if F1 wants to have 24 races next year.

F1 Twitter is not happy with the sacrifice for the South African GP

Meanwhile, F1 fans are particularly not happy with Spa losing its spot in F1. Monaco and Paul Ricard haven’t received similar support.

Because a considerable section of fans feel Monte Carlo is no more suited to the modern F1 cars. Whereas, Paul Ricard never had popular support like Spa.

The breathtaking sights and Eau Rogue makes the Belgian track one of the most beautiful circuits on the calendar. Therefore, it surely has humungous support from fans.

I would be gutted if the Belgian GP @circuitspa was removed from the #F1 @F1 calendar, it’s my favourite race of the season and one of the classic circuits with character and history. Don’t get rid of that. #Formula1 — noomie (@noomie82) June 15, 2022

The very mention that the excellent Belgian GP at Spa could be missing of the 2023 Calendar is a farce . A real racing circuit in a stunning location. I had 4 Days there in 2018 it’s a great atmosphere and friendliest GP’s I’ve ever being too . — Marcus Aurelius (@Marcus_Aure_1) June 14, 2022

I’ve said this many times, but if Spa-Francorchamps is removed from the #F1 calendar, the sport loses one of its most iconic venues. The Belgian GP must be kept on the schedule. It’s one of the greatest races in the sport. 🏁 — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) June 13, 2022

I’m more than happy to have a South African GP but why are all the iconic tracks at risk and these new ones being added are not even that good. Like please man. Dont get rid of Spa 😭💔 — Boeta Meeks ❤🇵🇸 (@meekles_) June 13, 2022

