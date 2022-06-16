Canadian GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of F1’s return to Montreal?

Canadian GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather going to be at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as F1 returns to Montreal after three years?

The Canadian GP has been a mainstay in the F1 calendar for a very long time. F1 first visited Montreal in 1978, and this circuit has gone on to become one of the most iconic in the sport. It has been named after Gilles Villeneuve who was a home-town hero and won six races with Ferrari.

The last time we saw F1 action in Montreal was 2019. 2020 and 2021’s installments got cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic, but fans in city can finally watch their favorite drivers in action. Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 Canadian GP ahead of Sebastian Vettel in P2 which was a hugely controversial race. Vettel’s then teammate Charles Leclerc took third position.

The incident that ultimately decided the result last time out in Canada… 👀#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/iYV5GccDdT — Formula 1 (@F1) June 16, 2022

Coming into this weekend’s race, the battle is expected to be between Ferrari and Red Bull once again. The former are going through a tough time with reliability concerns in their power unit, and will be hoping to bounce back with a win this Sunday.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads the World Championship right now, with teammate Sergio Perez 21 points behind. Leclerc is in P3, 13 points behind the Mexican.

Also read: “But why are all the iconic tracks at risk”– F1 Twitter disheartened over losing Spa in return of South African GP

Canadian GP Weather Forecast: Will rain add to the drama at this weekend’s outing?

Weather.com provided an insight into what fans can expect weather wise at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend. While the race itself is expected to be under dry conditions, qualifying can prove to be an entirely different story.

Drivers are in for a cold, overcast and rainy Friday and Saturday sessions. For the race however, clearer conditions are forecasted.

FRIDAY, June 17th: FP1 and FP2

Conditions- Thunderstorms with high wind speed

Maximum Temperature- 24 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 9 Celsius

Chance of rain- 78%

SATURDAY, June 18th: FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions- Partly cloudy with showers forecasted in afternoon

Maximum Temperature- 16 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 12 Celsius

Chance of rain- 58%

SUNDAY, June 19th: Race Day

Conditions- Partly cloudy throughout the day

Maximum Temperature- 21 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 12 Celsius

Chance of rain- 3%

Also read: 2022 Canadian GP: Everything you need to know about Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of the Canadian GP