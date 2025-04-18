mobile app bar

“Can’t Complain”: Yuki Tsunoda Shrugs off FP2 Crash as Confidence Remains Intact

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
TSUNODA Yuki (jap), Red Bull Racing RB21, portrait, during the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025, 5th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship

TSUNODA Yuki (jap), Red Bull Racing RB21, portrait, during the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025, 5th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Yuki Tsunoda has had an interesting start to his time at Red Bull with a strange cycle of hope and failure. After a struggle-filled debut in Suzuka with flashes of promising pace, the Japanese driver did well in Bahrain despite Red Bull having a rather difficult weekend in terms of their car being on a knife’s edge.

Coming into the final race of this triple header in Saudi Arabia, Tsunoda has been ambitiously making statements about how he can catch up with Max Verstappen’s pace benchmark. “I know myself that I can’t beat him straight away, so I’m just trying to build a good baseline and wait for the moment that I can be in the shape,” he said per The Race.

However, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has humbled Tsunoda, as the 24-year-old crashed out in the closing stages of FP2 on Friday night, bringing out the red flag and ending his running for the day. It was a hefty shunt for Tsunoda, as he clipped his left front wheel at the inside wall of the final corner—which seemingly damaged his suspension wishbone—and ended up in the barriers at the exit of the corner.

Now, such a crash would easily sap the confidence out of a young driver like Tsunoda. However, he seems to have taken this in his stride healthily.

“Confidence level is pretty good, last soft run was a bit compromised with the warm-up. I got limited time with the long runs caused by myself, so I can’t really complain about anything. I definitely would have wanted to end up in a nice way,” the #22 driver explained the circumstances leading up to his crash in FP2.

With Jeddah being a rather dangerous street circuit with the walls being so close and an abundance of fast-paced corners one after the other, Tsunoda will have to iron out such errors, heading into qualifying on Saturday.

On top of that, the Japanese driver will need to keep his nose clean in Sunday’s race as well if he wishes to score points again after opening his account for Red Bull in Bahrain last weekend. With a safety car featuring at each of the four Grands Prix in Jeddah, Tsunoda can look to capitalize on any incidents in the field to hook up a good result.

Pace-wise, he has shown signs of being close to Verstappen around Jeddah. While he ended up three tenths off the Dutchman’s fastest lap time, the 24-year-old was matching his pace on multiple occasions with comparable lap times during FP2. If he can keep this up in qualifying, the Saudi Arabian GP could turn out to be a mightily positive race weekend for him.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1500 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these