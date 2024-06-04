F1 Presenter Deems Carlos Sainz to be ‘Less Talented’ Than His Contemporaries But at Par With Two World Champions

Carlos Sainz remains on the hunt for an F1 seat, after having spent four years with Ferrari, a team that made him a three-time race winner. Regarded as one of the grid’s most talented drivers today, Lawrence Barretto feels Sainz is inferior to most of the stars in today’s grid. But at the same time, he rates the Spaniard above two former world champions.

On an episode of the Red Flags podcast, Barretto says,

“Carlos Sainz doesn’t fall into that pool of supernaturally talented drivers like Lando, like Charles like Max. But I think he probably falls into that pack of like Nico Rosberg (but better) and Jenson Button (but better).”

For Sainz, these comments could be bittersweet. Rosberg and Button are successful and established legends who have previously won the Title. However, Barretto recognizes the abundance of talent in today’s F1. The likes of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are regarded as future world champions, and while Sainz isn’t underestimated, he never quite falls into the same conversation.

Earlier this year, Sainz learned that Ferrari won’t renew his contract (which runs out in 2024). Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be replacing him at the Maranello-based outfit, leaving the Madrid-born driver’s F1 future up in the air.

Why Carlos Sainz remains short of options

Sainz isn’t short of suitors, but almost every single team is reportedly making the Spanish driver as a second priority. Mercedes for instance, wants him only as a short-term replacement as they have plans for their talented academy star Kimi Antonelli.

Red Bull too, seems to be leaning towards handing Sergio Perez a contract extension unless the Mexican suffers a catastrophic dip in form later this campaign.

One team, however, that remains committed to having Sainz on board is Sauber; soon to become Audi in 2025. Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher feels that Sainz should settle for a team that is willing to go “all in” for his services and while he didn’t take the German brand’s name, he strongly hinted at it.