Mattia Binotto Reveals He Wouldn’t Have Signed Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: “Charles Leclerc Should Be Prioritized”

Lewis Hamilton announced that he would join Ferrari in 2025 earlier this year, on a multi-year deal. It is being touted as one of the biggest moves in F1 history but former boss Mattia Binotto would have chosen to focus on existing driver Charles Leclerc instead.

When asked by Corriere whether he would have signed Hamilton or not, Binotto replied, “No. Because Ferrari had focused on other drivers. And if Leclerc is the talent, it’s him, I believe, that should be assisted to the goal somehow.”

Being a seven-time World Champion, it won’t be surprising if Ferrari chooses to make Hamilton its number one driver. But Leclerc has been a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy for years and has driven for the senior team since 2019. Binotto suggested that their long-term investment in Leclerc should have taken priority over signing Hamilton.

Throughout Ferrari’s recent difficult years, Leclerc was the ‘ray of hope,’ with the Tifosi believing he would be the one to bring Championship glory back to Maranello.

However, the spotlight on Leclerc may be diluted. He will have to share it with Hamilton—arguably the face of F1—from 2025 onwards.

Leclerc doesn’t seem bothered by Hamilton’s arrival. Instead, he’s excited about the prospect of learning from an all-time great of the sport.

Leclerc wants to learn from Hamilton

In the past, Leclerc has shown that he has what it takes to go toe to toe with multiple-time World Champions. In 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he was Sebastian Vettel’s teammate and finished ahead of him in the standings.

While dealing with Hamilton (who has three more titles than Vettel) could be a steeper challenge, Leclerc is happy. He hopes to take away crucial lessons from the 105-time GP winner’s time at Ferrari.

In an interview, Leclerc explained, “I will learn from Lewis [Hamilton]. It is also an opportunity for me to show what I am capable of doing. Which I take as an exciting challenge. I think it will be great.”

The potential rivalry between the duo could be an interesting storyline to follow at Ferrari. Hamilton will join as the sport’s most successful driver of all time. On the other hand, Leclerc has only been beaten by a teammate once in his entire F1 career (Carlos Sainz, 2021).