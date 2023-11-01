“Capable of Defeating the Most Formidable Opponents”: Ferrari’s New Update Tips Them to Mark Their Second Victory of 2023

Ferrari is finally finding their groove despite the limitations the SF-23 has had this season. Since the SF-23 has been so unpredictable, Ferrari fans do not know what to expect coming into the weekend. However, as per the latest report, the Prancing Horse are all set to bring a new upgrade that could help them secure their second win of the 2023 season.

Advertisement

According to funoanalisitecnica.com, “Ferrari can arrive in Brazil with an amazing weapon capable of defeating the most formidable opponents. First of all Red Bull but also Mercedes, McLaren and anyone else who stood between the red team and victory“.

The report adds that Enrico Cardile, the head of chassis at Ferrari, identified a new area to exploit after he examined the regulatory body. The new upgrade that Ferrari will bring in Brazil is “inexpensive” and “achievable in half a day’s work.” The upgrade is so intriguing that even F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali approved of the same.

Advertisement

Ferrari chairman informed Domenicali about his side’s new upgrade

Ferrari executive chairman John Elkann was so excited by the upgrade that his side is set to get at the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix that he even phoned Stefano Domeniali to inform him about the same. Domenicali, too, approved of the upgrade.

Ferrari is keen to test this new upgrade in Sao Paulo with the hope that they will be able to have a clearer direction for the 2024 car. The Italian outfit have already confirmed that they will change the current concept entirely and will use their learnings from this season to improve upon their car for next year.

While speaking to Sky Sports about the 2024 car earlier in the year, Charles Leclerc said, “We learned a lot and that is good for this year even though I don’t think it will turn our season around. For sure not. It’s a good step forward and for next year this is a really good step forward“.

The Monegasque then ended his remarks by stating that the remaining races in 2023 are integral for the team to learn as much as they can to develop the 2024 car. However, he did make it clear that no matter how successful their 2024 car is, it will be a tall order to catch up to Red Bull.