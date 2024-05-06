WATCH: Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft & Tom Brady Bury the Hatchet With a Shot on Netflix Live

This Sunday was extra special for NFL fans, as Tom Brady stepped on the stage in a dashing black suit and got roasted by his former teammates and several A-list comedians. However, the event, which was broadcast live on Netflix, did produce something that we didn’t think would be possible anytime soon—Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and TB12 sharing the same stage.

Bill started off the night with a joke about choosing Brady over Bledsoe yet again, before being invited to the stage to roast his former QB. The audience erupted in laughter as Bill masterfully wove his way through the roasts, leaving no Patriot untouched. With the audience chuckling, he aimed at the Patriots’ Dynasty documentary. Produced by Kraft, the docu-series seemed more like a blame game and a hit piece than what actually transpired.

After a few mind-boggling performances, Robert Kraft finally got his turn to speak and roast his former QB. While he didn’t light up the stage with his jokes, the Patriots owner did end up taking a shot with his former coach of two decades. Kevin Hart, trying to ease the tension, invited Robert on the stage to raise his glass with Bill, which both of them graciously accepted.

Kraft, yet again, only had kind words to say for the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach, calling him the greatest coach and how lucky he was to have him and Tom together. Both of them buried the hatchet by throwing one down the hatch.

It was great to see all three main people of the Dynasty, sharing the same stage and embracing each other. Yet, the majority of fans had their doubts, with some quickly noticing the coldness from Bill. They noted that it was a meaningless, hollow act, and Belichick didn’t want to be part of that charade. A few even asserted that the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach still feels the betrayal.

However, some chose to remain hopeful and were overjoyed by the moment of two clinking the glasses together. They were amazed by it because they thought this day would never come, and they didn’t expect this to happen anytime soon. See for yourselves:

Notably, while Kraft’s roast performance was equally bad as Kim Kardashian’s, he did, however, make an effort to rescue his old ring from the clutches of a certain Russian dictator.

Robert Kraft Asks Vladimir Putin For His Ring Back

During his time on the podium, Kraft made several light-hearted jokes about the Patriots reunion, Tom buying a share in the Raiders, and how they are already keen on having him in the building where they got rid of Jimmy G.

However, the best joke he made was at the end of his speech, when Kraft asked Russian President Vladamir Putin to give his Super Bowl ring back. For the uninitiated, Putin stole Robert’s Super Bowl ring that he got when the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2005 against the Eagles.

Kevin Hart, the host, also stated that while the comedian helped the other roaster with some material for the roast, Kraft didn’t need any help and wrote all the jokes himself. Robert and Bill ended up having a shot together as a way of burying the hatchet.

However, the wounds of betrayal and disrespect that Robert Kraft gave to Belichick won’t be erased anytime soon. It was also revealed that the Patriots’ owner blocked the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach’ move to Atlanta by sullying his good name, stating that Bill cannot be trusted.

Moreover, there’s a common belief that his documentary on the Dynasty is a character assassination piece, shifting all blame to his former coach. Could it be why he was voted as one of the worst owners on the NFLPA Report card, getting a D+?