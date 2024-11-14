mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz Aims to Take Williams Where McLaren Is Thanks to His Contribution

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Carlos Sainz Jr of Spain and Scuderia Ferrari during Formula One Brazil Grand Prix

After four years of driving for arguably the most iconic team in F1, Carlos Sainz is set to make a move to the ailing giants — Williams. With this comes a massive shift in the Spanish racing ace’s status, as a team leader, and expectations.

That said, the #55 driver believes that he is coming into the team with the foundations for success already laid out. He compares his upcoming stint with the Grove-based team similar to that while driving for McLaren. And he hopes to get Williams in a similar position as the Woking-based team is now at.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Sainz explained, “I have the feeling that I am starting at Williams at a similar time as I did back then at McLaren.” Calling the move comparable, he revealed what his expectations are around the project at Williams.

“The team has already gotten through the worst phase by the time I arrive. They are on their way up. My goal is to accelerate this upward trend. When I left McLaren, I knew I was leaving a good team and that they would achieve success,” he concluded.

Looking at McLaren’s upward trajectory since his departure, Sainz wants to get Williams into a championship contending spot. And as he explained, the worst phase for Williams is now behind them and they could use his expertise to kickstart their resurgence to the front of the field.

Are Williams really on the up in 2024?

On paper, Williams have made a sensational turnaround under the stewardship of James Vowles. Last year, the former Mercedes man led the team to a P7 finish in the Constructors’ championship.

And even though the team have made serious inroads in terms of development and performance, they are struggling with the administrative side of things. With only two chassis at hand, crashes like the ones they suffered at Brazil, are threatening to drive them into a crisis.

Franco Colapinto could miss out on the Las Vegas GP, next weekend, with Williams reportedly out of spares and capable of fielding only a single car. That said, Vowles has made it clear that an organizational plan is already in effect that would see them scoring results again. Hopefully by the time Sainz joins their ranks in 2025.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

