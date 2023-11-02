“His Time Will Come to an End”: Max Verstappen’s Close Friend Prays on His Downfall

Over their tenure in Formula One, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have grown close. Despite the fact that they are occasionally seen vying for positions on the racetrack, the pair is more often spotted having fun together off the track. Interestingly, both motorists have known one another since their karting days. Although the two didn’t usually get along initially, their friendship has become more profound over time. Nevertheless, based on a recent revelation from Lando Norris on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, it seems like the Briton has become weary of his best friend’s dominance and has been praying for his downfall.

Max Verstappen has maintained his dominance over the last three years, during which he has smashed numerous records. After setting a record with 10 straight wins, previously held by Sebastian Vettel (9), the Dutchman recently established a new mark by winning 16 races in a season. On the other side, the McLaren wonder Lando Norris has not yet won a race in his whole F1 career.

However, given that Lando Norris’s talent is widely known, these figures don’t fit him. Yet the fact that McLaren could not provide the 23-year-old with a dependable car has also made it apparent that he is yet to reach his full potential. Fortunately, fans can now witness Lando Norris’s true pace thanks to McLaren’s mid-season turnaround, even though he and his teammate still cannot catch the Dutchman.

In light of this, the TV host asked the British man,” Why are you guys letting Max Verstappen win every race?” To this, Norris remarked, “Why not just it’s fair. I guess someone’s got to do it. So it’s time.” However, he said that Verstappen’s time will soon end. “All his time will come to an end but for now it’s him. But in a couple of years, it won’t be so.”

Lando Norris threatens Max Verstappen’s supremacy

Initially, McLaren were often seen finishing the race in the 2nd half; however, with diligent effort, they were able to show the biggest season-long turnaround. Remarkably, their improvements have also served as a springboard for the squad to challenge Red Bull in the upcoming campaign.

As no team has managed to break free from the Austrian team’s dominance thus far, Lando Norris believes McLaren may surpass the Austrian side in 2024. Considering the Papaya Army has demonstrated some potential with continuous podium finishes, the Briton appears confident.

The British man said in an interview with RacingBews365 that if McLaren continued to work steadily from the beginning of the season 2024, they might occasionally be challenging Red Bull for victory. However, later, Norris brought attention to the genuine Red Bull pace that will be present on every circuit. He said, ‘ They can perform well on any circuit, while that is not the case with us.”

Norris did, however, note at the end of his talk that McLaren may succeed if the Woking-based squad stays steady on the courses that typically fit their MCL model. The 23-year-old remarked, ” We have some circuits where we do very well, such as Silverstone for example, but on other circuits we have a very difficult time. We have to try to improve in terms of consistency.”

Now, with three races left, the Woking team won’t be giving up any opportunities to take the lead in the event that Max Verstappen makes a mistake.