Tagged NSFW, Valtteri Bottas Leaves Little to the Imagination While Inaugurating His Cycling Competition in Budgy Smuggler: “Doesn’t Give Two F*cks”

Valtteri Bottas, Tiffany Cromwell, and Amy Charity have co-founded the RADL GRVL, which is a South Australian gravel cycling event. Happening for the first time in Australia, the race will take place as part of the Santos Tour Down Under. Following the success of SBT GRVL, the race expanded to Finland as FNLD GRVL and will now debut its third installment.

The RADL GRVL will take place from the 18th to the 20th of January, and the primary competition will be on Friday (19th). The winner of the said competition will walk away with AUD 10,000 as a cash prize. Aside from the regular competitors, Nathan Haas, Tiffany Cromwell, Brodie Chapman, and Valtteri Bottas will also compete in the event.

Promoting the same, Bottas posted an unconventional image on his social media handle, where it looks like the Stake F1 driver is riding his bicycle while wearing swimming trunks named ‘Budgy Smuggler.’ The Instagram post garnered so much attention that once fans started sharing it on Reddit, the platform had to put an ‘NSFW’ tag on the images to ensure people knew the graphic nature of the pictures.

By posting the photo, Bottas broke the ‘norms’ regarding what F1 drivers should and shouldn’t post on social media. In this manner, the Finnish driver showcased the free-willing side of his personality, which is something not all F1 drivers get to do. Given this wasn’t Bottas’ first NSFW antic, fans praised the former Mercedes driver for being true to himself and going beyond the confines of the media training of F1 drivers.

Fans can’t stop praising Valtteri Bottas and his Budgy Smuggler

Seeing Valtteri Bottas nearly bare it all after the famous calendar shoot got fans excited over the fearless nature of the Finnish driver, and complimented him for the same over Reddit.

Meanwhile, one fan complimented the “neon green dude” who posed alongside Bottas in the photo.

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out the change of personality in Bottas since leaving Mercedes.

Another talked about how they hope to have as much fun as ‘Bota*s’ one day.

